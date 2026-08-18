Bite of Seattle timeline: Major gap between police response, public information
SEATTLE - A newly obtained timeline details the emergency response following a shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival at Seattle Center.
Emergency personnel responded immediately after a "shots fired" call at 6:01 p.m. triggered an urgent citywide "help the officer" broadcast on July 26. Police officers immediately ran toward the active threat to secure the area, according to retired Seattle Police Deputy Chief Eric Barden.
"You have police officers running toward the shots that are being fired. Those folks are heroes," Barden said.
Tactical deployment and site security
Dispatchers paged supervisors and command staff by 6:06 p.m., initiating a coordinated response across multiple specialized units within 11 minutes. Units from the Gun Violence Reduction, Homicide, and Crime Scene Investigation divisions mobilized alongside a dedicated task force.
A public information officer reached the scene at approximately 6:25 p.m.
Police also deployed additional resources to secure area hospitals to prevent potential follow-up incidents.
"They dispatched officers to the hospital to make sure that that scene was safe, because, when you have potentially gang-related shooting activity, you're worried about the ongoing continued targeted violence," Barden said.
SWAT units were called to Seattle Center at 6:51 p.m. and coordinated with Seattle Fire by 7:08 p.m.
Delays in public information
While the internal timeline demonstrates a rapid tactical response, public updates were heavily delayed. Officials, including Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis, did not brief the public until around 10:48 p.m., nearly five hours after the initial shooting.
Reporters at the scene were initially informed that the briefing was delayed while awaiting the arrival of dignitaries. Mayor Katie Wilson and state officials have denied requesting any delay to the public updates. However, an internal Seattle Police Department email written by a detective at the scene indicates that someone requested a delay.
"We have to understand what else happened, and we know that the chief was out of town, we know that he was briefed, we know that he was made aware, and we know that he was making calls," Barden said.
Independent review and oversight
Mayor Wilson ordered an independent investigation by the Office of Inspector General to review the response and communication delays. The OIG expects to release its findings by fall.
City councilmembers are seeking answers earlier. The Seattle City Council's Public Safety Committee scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 22, providing councilmembers an opportunity to question officers directly.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Dan Griffin.