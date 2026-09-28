Family of child who drowned at Lake Tapps, WA clarifies misinformation

The Brief The family of 10-year-old Jasmine Preng is speaking out to correct public misinformation following her death after a drowning incident at Lake Tapps. Her father, Preng Nuth, clarified that Jasmine went to the lake with a co-worker and friend of her mother, contrary to earlier media reports stating she was accompanied by her grandmother. As the family coping with this loss struggles to process the tragedy, they are also navigating unexpected financial hardships.



The family of 10-year-old Jasmine Preng is speaking out to correct public misinformation following her death after a drowning incident at Lake Tapps.

Amid their grief, Jasmine’s parents set the record straight regarding the circumstances of the August 16 trip.

What they're saying:

Her father, Preng Nuth, clarified that Jasmine went to the lake with a co-worker and friend of her mother, contrary to earlier media reports stating she was accompanied by her grandmother.

Timeline of the Tragedy

Timeline:

Later that day, Jasmine's mother received a call informing her that her daughter had drowned. First responders rushed the 10-year-old to the hospital, where medical staff placed her on a ventilator.

Doctors declared Jasmine brain dead on Wednesday following the incident, and she died on Friday, according to her dad.

Remembering Jasmine Preng

Jasmine was preparing to enter fifth grade and had already packed her backpack for the upcoming school year.

Her family described her as a bright, intelligent student who loved to draw and aspired to become a doctor.

Her artwork now serves as a cherished memory for her grieving parents, who shared that the loss has made it nearly impossible to return to daily routines or work.

Community Support and Funeral Fund

What's next:

As the family coping with this loss struggles to process the tragedy, they are also navigating unexpected financial hardships. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist with Jasmine’s medical bills and funeral expenses.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with the family of Jasmine Preng, including her father, mother, and sister.

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