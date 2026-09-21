Olympia, WA man dies after falling during hike on Sauk Mountain

The Brief A 66-year-old man from Olympia died on Saturday after he fell while hiking on Sauk Mountain in Skagit County, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses told officials that they believe the person, later identified as Gary Idleburg, fell between 800 and 1,000 feet after he went over the edge of the trail. The news comes just days after it was reported that a 78-year-old man who went hiking on the Sauk Mountain Trail was found dead on Saturday after he was reported missing on Thursday.



A 66-year-old man from Olympia died on Saturday after he fell while hiking on Sauk Mountain in Skagit County, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies say they received reports from multiple hikers around 3:30 p.m. saying they saw someone fall from a switchback trail on Sauk Mountain.

Witnesses told officials that they believe the person, later identified as Gary Idleburg, fell between 800 and 1,000 feet after he went over the edge of the trail.

Hikers managed to help medical personnel reach Idleburg's location. After attempting lifesaving efforts, Idleburg was declared dead at the scene.

Washington State Parks and helicopter resources helped Skagit County deputies with the recovery operation, which concluded around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

The news comes just days after it was reported that a 78-year-old man who went hiking on the Sauk Mountain Trail was found dead on Saturday after he was reported missing on Thursday.

Safety Tips for Hikers

Dig deeper:

Seattle Mountain Rescue, a nonprofit comprised of experienced alpinists who provide search, rescue, and mountain safety education, has a list of safety precautions for hikers to take into consideration before heading outdoors.

Go Prepared: Be sure to have hiking essentials, such as a waterproof map, waterproof shelter magnetic compass, first-aid kit, extra food and water, extra clothing, sun protection, firestarter, knife, and a headlamp

Stay Hydrated: Drink water before you feel thirsty and drink more at higher elevations. Avoid alcohol or caffeine. Also try to consume food at least every hour.

Create a plan: Before leaving the house, be sure to give a written copy of your trip plan to someone you trust. Include information like estimated time of departure, expected route of travel, expected time of return, any relevant medical conditions, and an agreed-upon plan for what happens if you do not report in by a certain time.

Weather, Trail reports: Check the weather before the trip begins through services like the NOAA National Weather Service . Snowpack reports can be seen on the NW Avalanche Center . Trail conditions can be seen on the Washington Trails Associations website.

Travel in the Backcountry: Check your map regularly. If you're traveling with a group, make sure to keep the group together. If you get lost:Stop - If you feel lost, stop, count to 10 and assess your situationThink - Try to remember the last point you felt certain of your location and try to navigate back to an obvious landmarkObserve - If you can confidently return to a known trail or location, do so. If not, stay put, as it's easier for rescuers to find you near your original pathPlan - If you're with a group, discuss a plan. If you are alone, saying your plan out loud can be helpful.

Stop - If you feel lost, stop, count to 10 and assess your situation

Think - Try to remember the last point you felt certain of your location and try to navigate back to an obvious landmark

Observe - If you can confidently return to a known trail or location, do so. If not, stay put, as it's easier for rescuers to find you near your original path

Plan - If you're with a group, discuss a plan. If you are alone, saying your plan out loud can be helpful.

Carry a whistle within easy reach and make sure every child has their own whistle. Three blasts of a whistle is a known signal call for help.

If you're in need of help and have a phone, call 911. If the call does not go through, try texting to 911. If you have an iPhone 14 or later, or Google Pixel 9 phones or later you can use the Emergency SOS via satellite in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, check out Apple's iPhone SOS or Android Pixel's phone SOS information pages.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office and the Seattle Mountain Rescue website.

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