Garbage truck fire cleared from I-5 ramp to West Seattle Bridge

The Brief The northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge was blocked for several hours Monday due to a garbage truck fire. The incident was first reported just after 12:30 p.m. and was cleared around 4:30 p.m. All lanes to the off-ramp have reopened and emergency responders cleared the truck.



A garbage truck fire caused an hours-long closure of the northbound I-5 off-ramp to the West Seattle Bridge on Monday.

Timeline:

The first broke out around 12:30 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, putting out the fire and removing the scorched garbage truck.

At around 4:30 p.m., all lanes of the ramp reopened.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what caused the truck fire.

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