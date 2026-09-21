Garbage truck fire cleared from I-5 ramp to West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE - A garbage truck fire caused an hours-long closure of the northbound I-5 off-ramp to the West Seattle Bridge on Monday.
Timeline:
The first broke out around 12:30 p.m.
Emergency crews responded to the scene, putting out the fire and removing the scorched garbage truck.
At around 4:30 p.m., all lanes of the ramp reopened.
What we don't know:
It's currently unknown what caused the truck fire.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.