Chelan Hills Fire update: US Marshals arrest multiple suspects in western WA

The Brief The U.S. Marshals Service arrested three additional suspects in Western Washington late on Thursday in connection with the deadly Chelan Hills Fire. The arrests bring the total number of individuals in custody to four following the September arrest of 18-year-old Michael Yakimov. Douglas County Sheriff's Office officials stated that arrest warrants remain active for additional suspects as the investigation continues.



The U.S. Marshals announced late Thursday night the arrests of three additional suspects in connection with the deadly Chelan Hills Fire, bringing the total number of people in custody to four. The sheriff's office says additional arrests are likely with one more warrant out for a fifth suspect. Investigators are also working to identify a possible sixth suspect.

(U.S. Marshals Service)

Chelan Hills Fire: Multiple additional arrests made in Western WA

What we know:

On Thursday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced that a second suspect, a 19-year-old man, was located and arrested at his home in University Place by the U.S. Marshals. Later that night, authorities announced the arrest of an 18-year-old in Tacoma and a 19-year-old in Pacific.

Editor's Note: FOX 13 Seattle is not naming the additional suspects because they have not been formally charged.

The U.S. Marshals Service made the arrests in collaboration with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force – including units from both the Eastern and Western Districts of Washington – alongside state and local law enforcement.

Chelan Hills fire burns in Douglas County near Lake Chelan, Washington

After a lengthy investigation, state, local and federal investigators located the three suspects in Western Washington before launching Thursday's joint operation.

What they're saying:

"These arrests underscore the strength of our collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service," Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille said. "By working together and acting quickly, we were able to locate and apprehend the three suspects, providing an important step toward justice for the life lost, the firefighters injured, and the community forever changed by this wildfire."

"The hard work, great collaboration and swift action of law enforcement officers in Douglas County and across the state contributed to the successful apprehension of these three individuals," Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Leigh for the Eastern District of Washington said. "We will continue to aggressively pursue anyone involved in intentionally setting fires and destroying our communities."

Suspects allegedly fired Roman candles, igniting Chelan Hills Fire

Two stills from a cell phone video allegedly showing Michael Yakimov firing a "Trooper Turret" firework off the back of a moving truck, which later sparked the Chelan Hills Fire.

The backstory:

According to detectives, the suspects allegedly fired Roman candles from a moving truck on the Fourth of July while a countywide burn ban prohibiting fireworks was in effect. Investigators determined the fireworks ignited dry grass along the roadway, sparking the blaze.

The wildfire killed a 69-year-old man, injured six firefighters, and destroyed more than 100 buildings. The fast-moving fire burned more than 10,000 acres across 59 listed property entries, resulting in more than $6 million in losses and damage.

Chelan Hills Fire: Michael Yakimov pleads not guilty

Michael Yakimov

Authorities previously took 18-year-old Michael Yakimov into custody in early September in connection with the wildfire. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Yakimov's family spoke with FOX 13 Seattle after his court appearance on Sept. 3, stating they do not believe he started the fire and that others involved should also be held accountable.

Teens shoot fireworks from moving truck in viral video

Video released this week shows a group of teens sitting in the bed of a truck as it speeds down a road, shooting illegal fireworks into the air and at passing cars.

"Crimes they’re being arrested for are going to affect them for the rest of their lives. They will never be able to get away from these crimes." — Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille

"If they would have stepped forward the night of the incident or even the next day and said, you know, I believe I had some involvement with this or this might have been something caused by things that we were doing, it would be a little different," Caille added. "But the fact that we're two and a half months into this investigation now, they've been spoken to. Obviously, there's been enough media coverage from this. There's no hiding from what happened."

What's next:

The 19-year-old arrested in University Place is scheduled for a hearing in Douglas County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chelan Hills Fire and property damage caused by the fire.

What we don't know:

After announcing a second arrest – which followed the arrest of the first suspect, 18-year-old Michael Yakimov – the sheriff's office said there were arrest warrants out for three more suspects, meaning there is at least one more outstanding suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, as well as previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.

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