Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy Friday, showers return later Saturday

The Brief Friday stays cool and mostly cloudy, with patchy morning drizzle and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers increase Saturday, with heavier rain possible in the South Sound and a chance of thunderstorms. Drier weather returns Sunday afternoon, followed by warmer temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s next week.



Morning clouds and patchy drizzle is possible Friday as onshore flow continues into the end of the week. The upper level low offshore will continue to push closer, we will see more moisture and cooler temperatures. A few areas of drizzle are possible to start the day with a mix of mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon.

Morning clouds and patchy drizzle possible Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Friday will be similar to Thursday, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon with a few sunbreaks possible.

Friday will be similar to Thursday, upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon with a few sunbreaks possible.

Weekend showers

The upper level low moves onshore Saturday, increasing showers by the afternoon and evening hours. The models are currently showing most of the rain Seattle southward with heavier bands in the south sound. These showers will linger into early Sunday.

The upper level low moves onshore Saturday, increasing showers by the afternoon and evening hours.

The Convective Outlook for Saturday shows the best chance of thunderstorms around the south sound and along the coast. It may also get breezy at times as showers move through.

The Convective Outlook for Saturday shows the best chance of thunderstorms around the south sound and along the coast.

Looking Ahead:

Skies will dry out Sunday afternoon into early next, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The extended forecast is looking to warm into the upper 70s to low 80s by the middle of next week.

Skies will dry out Sunday afternoon into early next, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

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