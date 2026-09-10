Seattle weather: Cooler, cloudier through Friday

The Brief Western Washington will experience cooler, cloudier conditions through Friday, with highs dropping into the 60s and 70s as high pressure moves east and marine air rolls in. Saturday will bring the biggest weather shift, featuring afternoon and evening rain showers across the region, along with potential thunderstorms south of Snohomish County. Weather conditions will improve on Sunday as the low-pressure system moves out, leading to clearer skies and mid-70s temperatures by the middle of next week.



More clouds and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Western Washington through Friday.

The ridge of high pressure that brought us a beautiful Tuesday and Wednesday has moved east of the Cascades. A trough in the jetstream will move in, bringing cooler marine air along with it.

That means more clouds today, with the marine layer spreading into Western Washington. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler than yesterday, with highs around 70 degrees.

Tonight will be cool, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s in Seattle, and into the 40s for the outlying areas.

Most cloudy skies and cool temperatures are expected Thursday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain and cool temperatures into the weekend

Friday will look and feel more like fall as an upper-level low pressure system develops offshore of Vancouver Island. Expect plenty of clouds, and there could be some drizzle Friday morning, especially in the higher elevations.

Despite the cloud cover, Friday should remain dry. Temperatures will stay cool, with highs in the 60s for most Puget Sound area locations.

What's next:

Saturday is when the weather pattern really changes. The low pressure system will move onshore, increasing our chances for widespread rain showers across Western Washington. The morning looks mainly dry, with the best chance for rain hitting in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will only make it into the 60s for most spots. There is also a chance of thunderstorms south of Snohomish County on Saturday afternoon.

Rain showers return Saturday afternoon and evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather next week

The low pressure system will move east Sunday, putting an end to the showers. Drier weather is ahead.

Temperatures should return to near-normal levels early next week, with additional warming on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine returns with temps in the mid 70s by the middle of next week.

Rain showers return to the Seattle forecast on Saturday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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