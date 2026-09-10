Seattle weather: Increased clouds and cooler temperatures Thursday

The Brief Cooler weather arrives Thursday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Breezy winds are expected, with possible increased wildfire concerns in central Washington. Shower chances increase Saturday into early Sunday before drier, gradually warmer weather returns next week.



As high pressure weakens, upper-level troughing starts to move in early Thursday morning, bringing increasing clouds and cooler temperatures. Onshore flow increases Thursday, leading to a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. There is also the potential for a few convergence zone showers for the central cascades.

As high pressure weakens, upper-level troughing starts to move in early Thursday morning, bringing increasing clouds and cooler temperatures.

What's next:

Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, with partly sunny skies.

Winds Thursday will be breezy at times, especially along the coast, north interior and cascade gaps. We will be watching for increased fire concerns for central Washington due to stronger winds, so stay tuned.

Winds Thursday will be breezy at times, especially for parts of the north interior and cascade gaps. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy and cooler into Friday as the upper level low deepens off the coast. We will see increased chance of showers Saturday as it moves inland through early Sunday. We could also see a rumble of thunder in Snohomish County for the afternoon. Skies start to dry out Sunday afternoon into early next week with slow warming.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy and cooler into Friday as the upper level low deepens off the coast.

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