Crime Stoppers offers reward in unsolved 2006 Kirkland, WA murder case

The Brief Kirkland police are renewing attention on the unsolved 2006 killing of 23-year-old John Austin Schuoler. Schuoler was found beaten to death inside his apartment, with no signs of forced entry and his backpack missing. Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charge in the nearly 20-year-old case.



A Kirkland murder that has stumped detectives since 2006 is getting another look two decades later.

The victim, 23-year-old John Austin Schuoler, was found beaten to death in his Kirkland apartment on Sept. 15, 2006. Now, Crime Stoppers is bringing the case to light again in hopes that someone will come forward with information.

"Here’s a normal 23-year-old kid in September of 2006," said Jim Fuda, director for Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound has joined the fight for justice for Schuoler with a reward incentive.

"We have $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and a charge of the person responsible," Fuda said.

Timeline of Schuoler's last known hours

Timeline:

Also known as John LeBar in High School, the 23-year-old worked at a Kirkland restaurant and on Sept. 14, 2006, he had a rare day off. Police say he met a friend at Cucina-Cucina for lunch before going shopping at a Bellevue Old Navy.

Investigators say he left a voicemail for his mom, Elaine Lani Faye, at 3:47 p.m. and got home at around 7 p.m. He then visited with friends and his roommate.

"Met some friends and people came to his apartment at about 7 at night. They left about 10. He communicated on his phone and his laptop until about 10. Nothing else is heard from, and the next day his roommate comes home and finds him bludgeoned to death in his bedroom," said Fuda.

Police say the medical examiner determined he died of "blunt force trauma."

Key evidence and missing belongings

Dig deeper:

Investigators say his green "army-style" REI canvas backpack was missing and there was no sign of forced entry. His mom has since passed away and was laid to rest beside him at Sunset Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Bellevue.

"His mom died not knowing who did this, and she died in 2012," said Fuda.

Family plea for information

His aunt Katie Walker thanked detective Adam Haas for his dedication in keeping the case going.

"I'm praying that this tragedy will come to a closure, but that can't happen unless someone has the heart to end this. Which means, they would have to do the right thing, and come forward and discuss the details of that evening that led to John's untimely death," said Walker.

"It's someone whose known this all along, and with the monetary incentive, we hope that helps change allegiance and then someone reports it to us anonymously, and we can report it to detectives," said Fuda.

If you have a tip, you can submit it anonymously through Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App on your smartphone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also contact Kirkland Police detective Adam Haas directly.

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