Seattle weather: Fall-like system Wednesday will bring rain, cooler temperatures and breezy winds

The Brief A fall-like storm will bring widespread rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds to western Washington Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the region, with gusts up to 40 mph and possible tree damage. Showers and thunderstorms could linger through Friday before mostly dry weather arrives for Labor Day weekend.



A stronger fall-like system Wednesday will bring widespread rain, cooler temperatures and breezy winds. Rains will continue to increase by the afternoon with the strongest showers moving through the Puget Sound around 3 p.m. Rain will be heavy at times with gusty winds through early Thursday.

A stronger fall-like system Wednesday will bring widespread rain, cooler temperatures and breezy winds. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Winds will pick up starting early Wednesday through the evening hours with gusts around 25-35 mph around the Puget Sound. The strongest winds will be around the coast and north interior.

Winds will pick up starting early Wednesday through the evening hours with gusts around 25-35 mph around the Puget Sound.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory will be in effect 2 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday for parts of western Washington with gusts up to 40 mph. Impacts from these winds could be stronger due to the full foliage still on our trees, creating downed limbs and tree damage.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect 2am until 8pm Wednesday for parts of Western Washington with gusts up to 40 mph.

Wednesday will be on the cooler side with highs in the mid to upper 60s, well below seasonal average.

Wednesday will be on the cooler side with highs in the mid to upper 60s, well below seasonal average.

Scattered showers linger Thursday along with the potential for thunderstorms. The Convective Outlook for Wednesday shows a chance of storms along the coast and eastern Washington. The Thursday outlook shows a wider impact region with thunderstorms chances for the entire state.

Scattered showers linger Thursday along with the potential for thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead:

Showers linger into Friday with mostly dry conditions into Labor Day Weekend. There is a still a slight chance of showers each day into the weekend, but right now it's around 20%. The forecast trend is showing a weak ridge of high pressure for early next week, which could be the dry trend winds out. Stay tuned!

Showers linger into Friday with mostly dry conditions into Labor Day Weekend.

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