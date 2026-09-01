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Last updated:  Sep 01, 2026 - 5:20 PM PDT

LIVE UPDATES: Seattle schools brace for strike with 6,000 workers to walk out

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE UPDATES: Seattle schools brace for strike with 6,000 workers to walk out

Seattle Public Schools educators plan to strike on Wednesday – the first day of school – if a contract deal is not reached by Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Over 6,000 staff authorized the walkout over demands for lower class sizes, special education support and up to 12% raises, which the district says it cannot afford due to a multi-million dollar deficit.

It remains unclear if contingency plans or childcare options will be provided for families if schools are forced to close Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Scroll down for live updates.

Live coverage contributors

10 updates
Aydian Ahmad
22 minutes ago
Aydian Ahmad

Schools to be open from 9-1 for meals

24 minutes ago
FOX 13 Seattle

Mayor Wilson posts to social media about potential strike

Aydian Ahmad
52 minutes ago
Aydian Ahmad

SEA brought 'counter proposal' on special education during negotiations

Aydian Ahmad
1 hour 23 min ago
Aydian Ahmad

SPS Superintendent says updates on negotiations can be expected every 2 hours

1 hour 50 min ago
FOX 13 Seattle

Shuldiner: Final update on whether schools will close or not coming by Wed, 5:30 a.m.

Taylor Winkel
2 hours 21 min ago
Taylor Winkel

District cites deficit and proposes terms

2 hours 53 min ago
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle School Board President: 'We urge SEA and SPS to reach an agreement today'

Taylor Winkel
3 hours 22 min ago
Taylor Winkel

Union demands and negotiation breakdown

Taylor Winkel
3 hours 51 min ago
Taylor Winkel

Seattle Public Schools, union face deadline as strike looms: Tuesday morning update

Jim Jensen
3 hours 53 min ago
Jim Jensen

WATCH LIVE: Seattle Public Schools press conference at 3 p.m.

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