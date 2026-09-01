Seattle Public Schools educators plan to strike on Wednesday – the first day of school – if a contract deal is not reached by Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Over 6,000 staff authorized the walkout over demands for lower class sizes, special education support and up to 12% raises, which the district says it cannot afford due to a multi-million dollar deficit.

It remains unclear if contingency plans or childcare options will be provided for families if schools are forced to close Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Scroll down for live updates.