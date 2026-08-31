'We're broke': Seattle superintendent hopeful for Wednesday school start

The Brief More than 6,000 Seattle educators could strike Sept. 2 if the union and school district fail to reach a contract agreement. Pay, staffing levels and special education support remain key issues as the district faces a multimillion-dollar budget deficit. Seattle Public Schools says talks have improved with a mediator and plans daily updates as negotiations continue.



The superintendent of Seattle Public Schools says the district is working diligently to get a contract agreement done before the start of the 2026 school year.

What we know:

Over 6,000 educators with the Seattle Education Association could go on strike Wednesday, Sep. 2, if no deal is reached. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) Superintendent Ben Shuldiner addressed contract negotiations with the union during a press conference Monday afternoon.

"Everybody wants school to open on Wednesday, and that is certainly our intent," Shuldiner said.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner speaks during a press conference regarding contract negotiations with the Seattle Education Association on Aug. 31, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

One thing Shuldiner highlighted was the district's multi-million dollar budget deficit, outright stating, "We're broke." The district's current proposal includes a median 8.8% minimum salary raise over three years. Meanwhile, the union is asking for up to 12% pay raises for lower-paid staff, lower staff-to-student ratios, increased classroom resources, and enhanced special education support systems.

Shuldiner said he's hopeful for an agreement before the deadline, as talks have improved since introducing a mediator. He said the current active contract remains in effect and a potential walkout is "entirely a choice for the union."

"I have to really thank SEA for being a partner during this difficult time," Shuldiner said. "It's difficult because we are broke, but when we don't have the money, it makes these discussions very difficult."

Contingency plans for Seattle families

Shuldiner also instructed parents on what to do if no contract agreement is reached by Wednesday.

SPS parents are advised to check with principals and reach out to schools regarding next steps if a strike commences. Shuldiner also ensured that in-school meals would continue as planned, and school non-profits and organizations will remain open.

"At the end of the day, the 50,000 children in Seattle Public Schools are my responsibility," said Shuldiner. "So if there is a strike, we will have food and meals planned for our children. If there are nonprofits or other folks that work within our schools, we’re going to continue to have those organizations there and open."

What's next:

The district plans to hold daily in-person press conferences at 3 p.m. to provide public updates. Educators have stated they plan to negotiate until Tuesday night, the eve of the first day of school.

What they're saying:

"It certainly makes it hard to plan what our schedule will be like on Wednesday," said Kristen Nelson, a parent of a Seattle Public Schools student.

Other parents echoed concerns over the lack of immediate backup plans for working families.

"It is pretty disconcerting for working parents that we have to scramble together and there isn't any good plan," said Kristin Anderson, another parent in the district.

While parents expressed support for the teachers, the uncertainty is forcing families to arrange alternative care independently.

Seattle Public Schools' John Stanford Center for Educational Excellence. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Parents tell FOX 13 Seattle they are coordinating with neighbors and leaning on community resources to cover potential school closures.

"We're all kind of sending text messages to one another like, 'What are you doing?' and 'Should we come together as a parent group?'" Nelson said.

Some families are looking to older students for support during the potential work stoppage.

"I've heard of some industrious high schoolers who are setting up a strike camp," Anderson said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of King County tells FOX 13 Seattle that its clubs will offer full-day programming for all students enrolled in after-school programs at a discounted rate. They say new registration is limited, but some clubs do have space available.

To locate your nearest Club location, visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County website. You can also register for after-school care and any of the other programs offered by BGCKC online.

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