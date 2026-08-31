Family offers $30K reward in Skyway, WA shooting death of Coast Guard rescue pilot

The Brief The family of Coast Guard Lt. Connor Overstreet is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in his Skyway killing. The 29-year-old rescue pilot was shot and killed Aug. 23 while visiting Washington for work and training. No suspects have been identified, and detectives are seeking surveillance or dashcam video from the area.



The family of a 29-year-old U.S. Coast Guard rescue pilot who was shot and killed in Skyway is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Lt. Connor Overstreet was killed early Sunday, Aug. 23, near South 124th Street and South Langston Road, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched at about 12:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Overstreet died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

No suspects have been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Connor Overstreet, who was shot and killed on Aug. 23 in Skyway.

What they're saying:

Overstreet’s sister, Shea Overstreet, described him as kind, thoughtful and someone who made time for anyone who needed him.

"Connor was really the best of us," Shea Overstreet said. "He was my best friend."

Overstreet was an active-duty Coast Guard pilot assigned to Air Station Ventura in California. He was here visiting Washington state for work and training. His sister said he loved flying, the outdoors, his family and his two dogs, Harry and Kenai.

"Connor loved the Coast Guard. He loved flying. He loved the challenge and the community and all he wanted to do was to help people," she said. "He wanted to save lives more than anything else."

His wife, Madeleine, also described him as her best friend and her "rock," saying in a statement that he had dedicated his life to saving others.

"All Connor wanted to do was save lives by flying for the Coast Guard," she said.

Connor Overstreet

Dig deeper:

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit have been canvassing the area and are looking for surveillance or dashcam video recorded between 12:30 and 1:15 a.m. Investigators are particularly interested in video showing people or vehicles.

The community has rallied raising money to increase the Crime Stoppers reward to $30,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest in the case.

Right now, no information is insignificant as far as we know, this was a random act of gun violence," said his sister.

Map of where King County deputies are seeking video in an Aug. 23 homicide, and a QR code to submit evidence. (King County Sheriff's Office)

Shea Overstreet said the family hopes the reward encourages someone with information to speak up.

"We know that nothing can bring him back, but if we could spare one other family or anybody from having to endure this pain and loss and devastation, we’ll do that for Connor," she said.

She also urged whoever knows what happened to come forward.

"Please help us," she said.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app or at P3Tips.com. Tipsters also can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Authorities say tipsters will not be asked to provide their names.

Shea Overstreet said the family is grateful for the support it has received as it grieves.

"Please just be kind to one another," she said. "That’s what Connor would have done. And give your loved ones one more hug,"

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