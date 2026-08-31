Amazon lays off 121 employees from multiple WA locations

The Brief Amazon filed a state WARN notice announcing layoffs for 121 employees across its Seattle, Bellevue, and Sumner locations. The layoffs will occur in phases throughout October 2026, impacting a wide variety of roles from associates to software engineers. Amazon has not specified the exact reason for this latest round of cuts, which marks its fourth batch of Washington state layoffs this year.



Amazon said on Monday that it is laying off 121 employees, according to a notice filed with Washington's Employment Security Department.

The worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN) stated that the tech and retail giant will be laying off employees from their Seattle, Bellevue and Sumner locations.

What we know:

The layoffs will take place in October, with the first employee scheduled to be laid off on Oct. 1.

Thirty-two employees will be separated by Oct 2, and 66 employees will be separated by Oct. 20.

The last separation will occur on Oct. 27.

Among the jobs listed in the layoffs are associates, administrative support, service technicians, software development engineers, various scientist roles, and more.

The announcement follows actions taken by other large companies like Microsoft, Zillow, Starbucks, Google, Oracle and Meta, conducting large layoffs in Washington.

What we don't know:

Amazon did not specify the specific reason for this round of layoffs.

"This action is not the result of, nor reasonably expected to result in, any overall relocation or contracting out of Amazon’s Washington operations/employee positions," Amazon said.

By the numbers:

The Sumner location is expected to lay off 32 employees, Amazon's filing said. Forty-nine employees will be laid off from the Bellevue location.

Layoffs across various locations between Seattle and Bellevue are also expected.

The announcement marks the fourth time this year that Amazon has announced a round of layoffs.

The first announcement, filed on Jan. 28, affected 401 employees. The next one, which was filed two days later, affected 2,198 employees.

Fifty-seven employees were laid off by Aug. 3, according to a filing submitted on July 2.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Employment Security Department of Washington.

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