Ex-Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes breaks silence on resignation

The Brief Former Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes addressed his resignation publicly for the first time on KIRO Newsradio, defending his tenure and residency. Barnes pushed back against criticism over his handling of the Bite of Seattle shooting and explained his wife's decision to remain in Chicago. The exact reason Mayor Katie Wilson requested Barnes' resignation remains unknown, with the mayor's office noting formal reasons aren't required for a resignation.



Former Seattle Police Deparment Chief Shon Barnes is speaking publicly for the first time since his resignation, addressing his relationship with Mayor Katie Wilson, questions about his residency and what he says remains an unanswered question: why he was asked to step down.

Barnes discussed his departure during an interview on The Gee and Ursula Show on 97.3 KIRO Newsradio.

Keep reading to learn what Barnes said Monday.

Shon Barnes says tensions began after Katie Wilson took office

What they're saying:

Barnes said he believed tensions began building shortly after Wilson became mayor, despite what he described as progress within the Seattle Police Department.

"I felt like we were going in the right direction yet for some reason the number one question she was receiving was whether or not she was going to keep me," Barnes said on the Gee and Ursula Show. "I felt like that was an odd question considering we were doing the things that our community had asked us to do."

Barnes pointed to declines in crime and homicides during his tenure. He also said he had been meeting regularly with Wilson, at least every other week.

"I was here less than 18 months. It takes time," Barnes said.

Shon Barnes defends his response to the Bite of Seattle shooting

In Monday's interview, Barnes also responded to criticism surrounding his handling of the Bite of Seattle shooting.

"I can tell you that I did not under any circumstances tell anyone to delay a press conference." — Shon Barnes, former Seattle police chief

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Shon Barnes says he lives in Pioneer Square

Barnes addressed persistent questions about whether he lived in Seattle during Monday's conversation, repeating that he lives in Pioneer Square. He even noted that his neighbors had considered publicly defending him.

"My neighbors, and I love them so much. They were prepared to write a letter to the mayor and to the public. He’s our neighbor. We see him every day like what is this about?" said Barnes. "But then they thought, well then everyone will know where you live and that could be an issue."

Shon Barnes defends wife’s decision to remain in Chicago

Barnes also defended his wife’s decision to continue working in Chicago.

He said she is a cancer researcher who has worked extensively to reach her position and is involved in work aimed at preventing breast cancer in women.

"How dare me say, as a man, because I have a job in Seattle that I love, that I’ve worked for. You have to leave that right now without a plan and follow me," said Barnes. "I felt that coming to Seattle, a welcoming, progressive city would understand it better than any city in America which is why I took the job in the first place."

Barnes also said his daughter underwent major surgery during his tenure in Seattle.

Shon Barnes says he was not given a specific reason for resignation request

Questions remain about exactly why Wilson asked Barnes to resign.

During the radio interview, Ursula Reutin asked Barnes whether Wilson gave him specific reasons during their meeting or simply told him she had lost confidence in him.

"No," Barnes said. "My wife and I had prepared not only emotionally but legally. So when I went into the meeting it was to listen. And what I heard was that I was going to be asked to resign."

Barnes said he was not told the exact reasons behind the decision.

The unanswered questions surrounding Barnes’ departure have also drawn scrutiny from Seattle City Hall.

Last week, Seattle City councilmember Bob Kettle, chair of the council’s public safety committee, sent a letter to Wilson’s office seeking answers about Barnes’ sudden departure.

Responding, the Mayor’s Office tells FOX 13, "Shon Barnes resigned as police chief. The requirement to file reasons for dismissal does not apply to a resignation."

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle's review of an interview with Shon Barnes on The Gee and Ursula Show on 97.3 KIRO Newsradio.

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