WA teacher receives 15-year sentence for sexually abusing boy, 13

The Brief Former teacher Andrea Lee Campos-Hernandez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography and sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy. Campos-Hernandez will also serve 10 years of supervised release after her prison term and was ordered to pay $15,000 in special assessments. Federal officials emphasized that Campos-Hernandez exploited both her professional role as an educator and a close family friendship to commit the abuse over an extended period.



A 26-year-old woman and former teacher has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after she sexually abused a 13-year-old boy, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

In a news release, officials said that Andrea Lee Campos-Hernandez pleaded guilty to producing child pornography with the boy from Feb. 2021 to July 2022.

What we know:

Court documents state that Campos-Hernandez took pictures and recorded video of herself and the boy engaged in sexual intercourse.

She also sent him pictures of herself partially nude and in underwear.

Local media outlets report that the sexual exploitation continued between Campos-Hernandez and the boy until he was 15, and that the former teacher "professed her love for the victim long after the sexual conduct occurred."

Campos-Hernandez also received a 10-year term of supervised release following her prison sentence in addition to having $15,000 in special assessments imposed against her.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice designed to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

What they're saying:

The victim's mother provided an emotional statement to the judge during the case, saying, "One of the most painful memories I carry is hearing my son cry alone in his room in the middle of the night. I did not know what was going through his mind or how deeply he was hurting because he could not bring himself to talk about it."

The victim also spoke to Campos-Hernandez at the sentencing.

"I am speaking because you no longer get to control my voice," the victim said. "You took away parts of my childhood that I will never get back."

First Assistant United States Attorney Pete Serrano said the sentence sends a clear message on the community's stance toward those who harm children.

"As a teacher, every family entrusted their children to Ms. Campos-Hernandez. Her violation of that sacred trust extended by each family and each student places her victimization on another level. Although not seen as often, female sexual offenders exist, and justice demands they be treated the same as their male counterparts."

William Mike Herrington, special agent in charge of the FBI Seattle field office, said the sentence serves as an important reminder of the role teachers play in children's lives, especially as the start of the school year is nearing.

"Andrea Lee Campos-Hernandez violated her responsibility to protect and enrich this young person by taking advantage of both her position of trust and a family friendship to inflict lasting harm on a child. I commend the courage of the victim who stepped forward to tell his story, as well as the investigators and prosecutors who hold child predators like Ms. Campos-Hernandez accountable," Herrington said.

The Source: Information for this story came from a news release posted to the website of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

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