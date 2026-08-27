Seattle City Council demands answers from mayor over removal of ex-police chief

The Brief Seattle City Councilmember Bob Kettle sent a letter demanding Mayor Katie B. Wilson provide a written explanation for the removal of Police Chief Shon Barnes. Kettle argues that asking for Barnes' resignation triggers a Seattle City Charter requirement for a transparent, written statement of reasons. Mayor Wilson has been given a deadline of Friday, Aug. 28, to submit the statement, but she has yet to formally respond.



The Seattle City Council is pressing Mayor Katie Wilson for a formal explanation regarding the recent departure of Seattle Police Department Chief Shon Barnes, setting a Friday deadline for a written response.

In an Aug. 21 letter from Councilmember Bob Kettle obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, the District 7 representative and Public Safety Chair requested that Wilson file a written statement outlining the specific factual reasons for asking Barnes to step down.

What we know:

According to the letter, Wilson requested Barnes’ resignation during the summer, noting that he would have been terminated had he declined. During a July 31 press conference and subsequent media interviews, Wilson offered general comments regarding the leadership change, but the Council maintains she has not fulfilled her legal obligations under the local constitution.

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Under Article 6, Section 2 of the Seattle City Charter, the mayor holds the authority to remove the Chief of Police, but must file a written statement of reasons with the City Council when doing so. Kettle’s letter asserts that forcing a resignation invokes this same requirement.

"That obligation cannot be avoided simply because the separation was ultimately documented as a resignation," Kettle wrote. "Importantly, the later execution of a severance agreement cannot be used as a shield to prevent the facts that led to the removal decision from being subject to public scrutiny."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific events or performance issues prompted Mayor Wilson to seek Barnes' departure. While the mayor holds the executive authority to replace department heads, the underlying facts that led to the decision have not been detailed in an official public record. Additionally, it is unknown whether the Mayor's Office plans to submit the requested paperwork before the council's deadline.

What's next:

Mayor Wilson has been asked to submit the written statement of reasons to the City Council no later than Friday, Aug. 28.

What they're saying:

Kettle emphasized that the request is about maintaining checks and balances between the city's executive and legislative branches.

"Beyond preventing an official public record when required, a decision not to file the statement undermines the City Council's legal and charter authority and opens the door to arbitrary and unsupported removal of the Chief of Police," Kettle wrote. "Moving forward, the City Council and the people of Seattle have the right to know the specific reasons that led to such a significant decision."

Big picture view:

The dispute highlights ongoing friction between the Mayor's Office and the City Council over legislative oversight and transparency in public safety leadership. Councilmembers noted they were neither consulted nor given advance notice before Barnes was removed, raising concerns among council leadership about how executive removal powers are exercised moving forward.

The Source: Information in this story came from a letter from Seattle Councilmember Bob Kettle to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson obtained by FOX 13 Seattle and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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