Two goals from Emma Sears sinks Seattle Reign in 2-1 loss to Racing Louisville

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The Brief Emma Sears scored two goals off assists from Lauren Milliet and Racing Louisville extended its winning streak to a club-record four games with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Reign on Wednesday night. Sears’ winning goal came in the 52nd minute after Milliet sent a grounded cross into the box. Sears beat Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey for her second goal of the game and team-leading seventh of the season. Seattle (8-8-3) opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Maddie Mercado collected a loose ball and fired a shot past Racing goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer.



Emma Sears scored two goals off assists from Lauren Milliet and Racing Louisville extended its winning streak to a club-record four games with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Reign on Wednesday night.

In another National Women’s Soccer League match, the Houston Dash beat the Chicago Stars 5-0.

Louisville celebrated its first regular-season win against Seattle in 12 meetings at home in Lynn Family Stadium.

Sears’ winning goal came in the 52nd minute after Milliet sent a grounded cross into the box. Sears beat Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey for her second goal of the game and team-leading seventh of the season.

Seattle (8-8-3) opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Maddie Mercado collected a loose ball and fired a shot past Racing goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer.

Louisville (7-11-2) answered when Kayla Fischer sent a ball behind Milliet, who continued the play with a volley to Sears, who tied the game before her goal in the second half put Louisville ahead.

Milliet’s two assists gave her five for the season. She is tied with Sears for the team lead.

Rookies fuel Dash victory

Kat Rader scored twice to lead the Dash over the visiting Stars.

A dropped pass from Avery Patterson found Rader running toward Stars goalkeeper Katie Atkinson in the fifth minute at Shell Energy Stadium. Rader took one touch before placing her shot to Atkinson’s left to open the scoring.

Rader secured her first career brace in the 42nd minute, capitalizing on a nearly identical opportunity created by Clarissa Larisey. The 22-year-old Rader leads the Dash with nine goals, more than twice as many as the team’s second-leading scorer.

With the Dash’s momentum building, it took just two more minutes for Ullmark to add to the lead. The 20-year-old finished a grounded cross from Kiki Van Zanten for her third goal of the season. Earlier Wednesday, Ullmark was named to the U.S. Under-20 Women’s World Cup roster.

Faasse and Miljana Ivanovic entered as substitutes in the 61st minute, and 18 minutes later, Faasse added the Dash’s fourth goal, becoming the third rookie to score in the match for Houston (7-8-5).

Lisa Boattin scored minute into stoppage time, assisted by Ivanovic. The loss dropped Chicago to 4-15-1.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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