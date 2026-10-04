Washington closes Snohomish River to all fishing

The Brief State wildlife officials have closed the Snohomish River to all fishing through Nov. 3 due to lower-than-expected numbers of returning coho salmon. The temporary ban, enacted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, prohibits fishing for all species along the entire river, extending from its mouth to its confluence with the Skykomish River. While the Snohomish River remains closed to anglers, wildlife officials noted that coho numbers in other areas across the region are currently exceeding expectations.



State wildlife officials have closed the Snohomish River to all fishing through Nov. 3 due to lower-than-expected numbers of returning coho salmon.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife enacted the temporary ban, which prohibits fishing for all species along the entire river, from its mouth to its confluence with the Skykomish River.

Low Coho Salmon Counts Prompt Closure

What we know:

State officials expressed heightened concern over coho counts in the Snohomish River system, noting that significantly more salmon should be migrating upstream by this point in the season.

The emergency action expands upon a more limited closure announced weeks earlier that had affected only the upper portion of the river. At the time of the initial restriction, the department cited limited funding to monitor fish levels.

Weather and Low Water Conditions Impact Migration

Unusually dry weather across the region appears to be contributing to the delayed migration.

According to an official notice posted on the state agency's website, recent rainfall moved some salmon into the system, but persistent low water conditions continue to affect the migratory behavior of returning coho.

Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows much of the nearby foothills are abnormally dry, with portions of the mountains experiencing moderate drought.

Local Anglers Face Cancelations and Communication Frustration

What they're saying:

The sudden shift to a full river closure has drawn frustration from local fishing guides and anglers regarding state communication.

Capt. Cary Hoffman, director of fisheries policy for the Washington State Guides Association, said the sudden policy change forced him to cancel 10 of his 21 planned fishing trips on the Snohomish River for October.

Beyond the direct economic loss, Hoffman voiced frustration over feeling left uninformed about the decision.

While the Snohomish River remains closed to anglers, wildlife officials noted that coho numbers in other areas across the region are currently exceeding expectations.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell, who gathered information based on a news release sent by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and spoke with Captain Cary Hoffman, who is the director of fisheries policy for Washington State Guides.

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