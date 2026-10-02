How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 4, with kickoff set for 1:25 p.m. at Lumen Field. Seattle is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season, while the Chargers enter the matchup 0-3. The Seahawks will be without running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet while looking to limit turnover troubles.



The Seattle Seahawks are looking to rebound in Week 4 as they face the Los Angeles Chargers at home this Sunday.

The Seahawks fell to the Washington Commanders in a back-and-forth battle that slipped away in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Chargers are looking to turn things around after starting the season with three straight losses.

Keep reading for details on the Seahawks vs Chargers game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs Chargers game?

Kickoff for the Seahawks vs Chargers game is set for Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Where is the Seahawks vs Chargers game?

The Chargers will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

How to watch the Seahawks vs Chargers game

The Seahawks vs Chargers game will air on CBS. Andrew Catalon will call the play-by-play while Logan Ryan provides color analysis with AJ Ross reporting from the sidelines.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Coby Bryant #8 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a pass interception against Brenden Rice #82 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Inglewood, Califo Expand

How to stream the Seahawks vs Commanders game

The Seahawks vs Chargers game is available to watch on the following streaming platforms:

YouTube TV

Paramount+

Hulu + Live TV

Fubo

DIRECTV

NFL+

How to listen to the Seahawks vs Chargers game

The Seahawks is available on the radio on Seattle Sports 710AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and on the Seahawks Mobile App. Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

On SiriusXM, tune into channel 193.

More on the Seahawks

Despite the return of quarterback Sam Darnold, the defending Super Bowl champs suffered a tough loss on the road to the Washington Commanders. A trio of turnovers sealed the Seahawks' fate late in the game, their first loss since November 16.

Injuries in the backfield are Seattle's biggest struggle entering the contest, as running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet have been ruled out. George Holani and Emanuel Wilson will likely carry most of the workload on the ground, while Darnold will try to limit his interceptions.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in the last 32 games, an ongoing NFL record. They'll look to keep the streak alive against the winless Chargers.

What's next:

After facing Los Angeles, the Seahawks will take on their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, next Sunday on Oct. 11.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

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Trio of turnovers sink Seattle Seahawks in 33-31 loss to Commanders

Sam Darnold to play for Seattle Seahawks; Julian Love out with calf injury

Seahawks face Commanders Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX 13 Seattle

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders

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