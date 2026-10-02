Driver shot twice in legs during I-5 shooting in Federal Way, WA

The Brief Troopers are seeking witnesses to a shooting that happened on northbound I-5 near the Federal Way Rest Area just after 2 a.m. on Friday. A passenger in a dark-colored SUV fired at another vehicle, striking the driver twice in the legs and sending them to a nearby hospital. Authorities report that no arrests have been made and are asking anyone with information to contact the Washington State Patrol.



Troopers are seeking witnesses to a shooting that happened on northbound I-5 near the Federal Way Rest Area just after 2 a.m. on Friday.

(Washington State Department of Transportation)

Troopers search for I-5 shooting suspect near Federal Way, WA

What they're saying:

According to the Washington State Patrol, a passenger in a dark-colored SUV fired at another vehicle, striking the driver in that car twice in the legs.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and their current condition is unknown.

Authorities said no arrests have been made. Details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reach out to the Washington State Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle fruit vendor confronted in viral waterfront video

Dan Wilson will not return as Seattle Mariners manager

6 WA Starbucks locations closing amid broader shutdown. Here's where

Seattle police, city leaders push back on Mayor Wilson's proposed budget

Kurt Cobain's Nirvana studio hits Airbnb in Olympia, WA

Puyallup, WA realtor couple, neighbor share story behind viral TikTok

New Amtrak Airo trains to debut Sept. 30 in the Pacific Northwest

1,150-acre Benton County fire prompts evacuation orders

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .