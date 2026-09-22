15 of the best pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Seattle

The Brief Pumpkin patch season is upon us, and a number of farms across the Puget Sound region have opportunities for fall family fun. FOX 13 Seattle has compiled a list of the best pumpkin patches in the North Sound, the Eastside and the South Sound regions. Some farms open in September and run through Nov. 1, while others are open solely in October. Check below for more information.



Along with the official first day of fall, September brings brilliant fall colors, Halloween candy and pumpkin patch season.

Whether you're looking for a farm to pick the perfect pumpkin or a farm with cow trains, corn mazes and pony rides, keep reading for a list of the best pumpkin patches to visit within one hour of Seattle this fall.

Bob’s Corn & Pumpkin Farm in Snohomish, WA, is a premier autumn destination offering a 40-acre pumpkin patch and tons of family activities, including tractor rides around the farm. (Bob's Corn & Pumpkin Farm )

North Sound pumpkin patches

Bob's Corn & Pumpkin Farm

Bob’s Corn & Pumpkin Farm is a premier autumn destination offering a 40-acre pumpkin patch with over 60 varieties, accessible via scenic hayrides. The season kicked off Saturday with the Sweet Corn Festival.

Alongside a signature 12-acre corn maze, family attractions include pony rides, a trike track and weekend concessions with face painting.

Visitors should be sure to grab the farm’s famous, fast-selling homemade hot donuts upon arrival. For evening gatherings, 18 private fire pit sites located within the maze are available for private rental.

Here's what to know:

Dates: Sept. 19–Nov. 1

Hours: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.)

Location: 10917 Elliott Road, Snohomish, WA, 98296

Online: bobscorn.com

Carleton Farms

Carleton Farms offers a pumpkin patch with a variety of activities, including a 5-acre corn maze, apple cannons and farm animals.

No entry fee is required to visit the farm's south end pumpkin patch, petting zoo, farm market or food area.

Dates: Weekends, beginning Oct. 2

Times: Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Location: 630 Sunnyside Blvd. S.E., Lake Stevens, WA, 98258

Online: carletonfarm.com

Note: FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Bill Wixey will attend Carleton Farms for the FOX LOCAL Zip Trip on Friday, Oct. 2.

Craven Farm

Craven farms has a 20-acre pumpkin patch with a number of fall activities. From a kids adventure maze, to a paintball gallery to apple cannons and cow trains, Craven Farm has fun for everyone.

Dates: Sept. 19–Nov. 1, Wednesday through Sunday

Times: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location: 13817 Short School Road, Snohomish, WA, 98290

Online: cravenfarm.com

Fairbank Animal Farm & Pumpkin Patch

Located in Edmonds, Fairbank Animal Farm offers pumpkins along with family-friendly activities like corn mazes, duck races and straw treasure hunts. The farm's baby animal barn, featuring baby chicks and ducks, is a highlight for children.

Dates: Saturdays and Sundays in October, starting Oct. 3

Times: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Location: 15308 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds, WA, 98026

Online: fairbankfarm.com

Stocker Farms

With over 30 attractions, including a 10-acre pumpkin patch and a seven-acre corn maze, Stocker Farms is a fall hot spot for families looking for fall fun.

Kids will love the climbing wall, jumping pillows, hayrides, duck races, cow train and farm animals, while adults will love the beer garden stocked with beer, wine and cider.

Dates: Weekends in September and every day in October

Hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location: 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish, WA, 98296

Online: stockerfarms.com

Fall is the perfect time to visit a farm near Seattle, Wash., and pick pumpkins. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Swans Trail Farms

Known for its 50-acre pumpkin patch and iconic Washington state-shaped, 12-acre corn maze, the Fall Festival at Swans Trail Farms is a family favorite.

Attractions include a magical pumpkin garden, children's play area with rubber duck races, a hay pyramid, a petting farm and barnyard activities.

Families can also enjoy wagon rides, zip lines and the famous Farmer Ben's Four Little Pigs show. This farm focuses on family-friendly fun without spooky decorations, making it perfect for little ones.

Tickets range from $17 to $25 depending on the day.

Note: FOX 13 Seattle Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke will attend Swans Trail Farms for the FOX LOCAL Zip Trip on Friday, Oct. 2.

Dates: Sept. 12–Oct. 31

Hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location: 7301 Rivershore Road, Snohomish, WA, 98290

Online: swanstrailfarms.com

Eastside pumpkin patches

Remlinger Farms

Remlinger Farms hosts a Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival that includes a steam train ride, apple cannons, a 4-H barnyard, hay maze, pony rides, toddler play area and pony rides.

Kids can take a spin on the famous Flying Pumpkins ride or zip down a giant slide. The farm also features a mini roller coaster, U-pick pumpkin patch and a variety of food. For an extra treat, there's a brewery for parents.

Dates: Sept. 26–Nov. 1

Hours: Sat. and Sun. in September, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fri.–Sun., 10 a.m.–6 p.m. in October.

Location: 32610 N.E. 32nd St. Carnation, WA, 98014

Online: remlingerfarms.com

South Sound pumpkin patches

Carpinito Brothers

This expansive farm offers a large U-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze and a Family Fun Yard with activities like a hay maze, hay slides and farm animals. Tractor-pulled hayrides, fresh produce and concessions are also available.

Dates: Sept. 25–Oct. 31

Hours: 9 a.m.-dusk

Location: U-Pick Pumpkin Patch is located at 27508 West Valley Highway N., Kent, WA, 98032; Family Fun Yard is located at 6720 S. 277th St., Kent, WA, 98032

Online: carpinito.com

Maris Farms

Maris Farms features more than eight acres of pumpkins, along with farm animals, pig races, a corn maze and wagon rides. With more than 40 activities, including a cow train, jumping pillow and fishing pond, families can easily spend a full day here. For older kids, the Haunted Woods maze offers spooky thrills.

Dates: Sept. 26–Oct. 31, Fridays through Sundays

Location: 25001 Sumner-Buckley Highway, Buckley, WA, 98321

Online: marisfarms.com

Picha Farms

Picha Farms offers a 5-acre corn maze, U-pick pumpkins, a slingshot and hayrides. Live bluegrass music on weekends adds to the festive atmosphere. The farm also sells seasonal produce and fresh cider.

Dates: Oct. 3–30

Hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends; 3 p.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays

Location: 6502 52nd St. E., Puyallup, WA, 98371

Online: pichafarms.com

Thomas Family Farms

The Thomas Family Farm Pumpkin Patch in Snohomish opens for its 2026 fall season on Saturday, October 3, operating every Saturday and Sunday in October.

Dates: Weekends, Oct. 3–31

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish, WA, 98296

Online: thomasfamilyfarm.com

Note: FOX 13 Seattle Anchor John Hopperstad will showcase Thomas Family Farms for the FOX LOCAL Zip Trip on Friday, Oct. 2.

Thomasson Family Farm

Perfect for younger kids and toddlers, Thomasson Family Farm features a pumpkin patch, corn maze and a plethora of activities like bubble tables, duck races, cow train rides and farm animal encounters. There are also hayrides, a trike track, apple slingshot and laser tag on weekends (weather permitting).

Dates: Sept. 26 to Oct. 30

Hours: 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Location: 38223 236th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw, WA, 98022

Online: thomassonfarm.com

Rutledge Family Farm

Rutledge Family Farm has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, over 15 farm attractions alongside food and treats.

On weekends, the farm features a corn train, a cow train and a corn cannon with the first shot included with admission.

There are two special event days: Kids Day on Sept. 26 and Pups in the Patch on Oct. 3.

Dates: Daily, Sept. 19–Oct. 31

Hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.–9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on special days.

Location: 302 93rd Ave. S.E., Tumwater, WA, 98501

Online: rutledgefamilyfarm.com

Note: FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Mireya Garcia will attend Rutledge Family Farm for the FOX LOCAL Zip Trip on Friday, Oct. 2

Schilter Family Farm

Schilter Family Farm is hosting its fall festival, which includes a giant corn maze, wagon rides, farm animals, photo ops, a trike track, zip swings and more.

For an extra thrill, there will be apple blasters, pony rides on weekends, gem mining for kids, a paintball zone on weekends and the lil' red train.

Dates: Sept. 26–Oct. 31

Hours: 12 p.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays (closed on Tuesdays); 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends

Location: 141 Nisqually Cutoff Road S.E. Olympia, WA, 98513

Online: schilterfamilyfarm.com

Note: FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan will attend Schilter Family Farm for the FOX LOCAL Zip Trip on Friday, Oct. 2.

Spooner Farms Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch in Puyallup, Wash., is where families with find plenty of fall fun in October. (FOX 13 Seattle )

Spooner Farms

With over 50 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, squash and ornamental corn and a 5-acre corn maze, it's no surprise this farm has been a South Sound family favorite for almost two decades.

During October, the farm goes all out for its annual Harvest Festival. Before or after picking the perfect pumpkin, kids can try their hands at the pumpkin slingshot, ride the pedal karts or go on pony rides. Duck races, farm animals, concessions and a candy store round out the farm's list of fun.

Dates: Oct. 1–31

Hours: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location: 9710 State Route 162 E. Puyallup, WA, 98374

Online: spoonerberries.com

Note: FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Erin Mayovsky will attend Spooner Farms for the FOX LOCAL Zip Trip on Friday, Oct. 2.

The Source: Information in this story came from the respective farms' websites, social media pages and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

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