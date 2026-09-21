Man charged with rape, assault in Renton, WA trail attack

The Brief A 23-year-old man is charged with rape, assault and robbery in connection with an attack on a female jogger in Renton. Police say a passerby interrupted the Sept. 12 attack, and investigators later identified the suspect through a tip and DNA evidence. Thoman Elijah Moss was arrested Sept. 16 and is scheduled to enter a plea Sept. 23.



A man accused of violently attacking, raping and robbing a woman on a Renton trail is in jail for multiple felony charges.

Thoman Elijah Moss, 23, is charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault with sexual motivation, and second-degree robbery. The charges stem from a Sept. 12 attack on a female jogger near the Sounders Field Club Training Facility.

The backstory:

The victim was running while her son was at the soccer facility when a man wearing glasses and a purple hoodie pushed her to the ground, according to court documents. The attacker allegedly strangled her, sexually assaulted her, and took her phone and Garmin fitness watch.

A passerby approached upon hearing the woman call for help, and the attacker fled.

Police noted the victim had multiple visible, serious injuries at the hospital. She reportedly told police she was attacked by a man on a bike who previously called out to her as she passed the Federal Reserve Bank on Naches Avenue Southwest.

Renton police were able to pull pictures of the suspect from a nearby Amazon facility after getting his description. The department posted pictures of the suspect on social media.

Suspect in a sexual assault that happened in Renton on Sept. 12, 2026. (Renton Police Department)

Detectives identified Moss as the suspect after receiving an anonymous tip, who said he lives at a Tukwila tiny home village and regularly wears a distinct, purple hoodie. A broken pair of glasses left at the crime scene also came back with a DNA match to Moss.

Officers arrested Moss in Tukwila on Sept. 16. They located the purple hoodie in his laundry, along with light-colored jeans and a camouflage backpack matching surveillance footage.

What's next:

Moss is currently being held on $1 million bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23, where he will enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

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