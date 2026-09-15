Seattle weather: Sun and warmer temps return
SEATTLE - After a cloudy start to Tuesday, drier air is moving in, bringing continued clearing this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain on the cool side, with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be chillier Tuesday night with clear skies.
It will be mainly clear with patchy fog early Wednesday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Cool start to September
September has started off cool across Western Washington. Through the first two weeks of the month, Seattle's average temperature is 61.8 degrees. That is about 2.7 degrees below normal. This is the coolest start to September in Seattle since 2010, when the average temperature was 61.0 degrees.
It has been the coolest start to September in Seattle since 2010. (FOX 13 Seattle)
A good soaking on Sunday put Seattle in a good spot so far for the month of September. (FOX 13 Seattle)
With light winds and the recent showers, some patchy fog could develop overnight, especially in the usual fog-prone spots like the Southwest Interior. Once the fog burns off, sunshine takes over. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the mid 70s.
Thursday to be Seattle's warmest day
What's next:
Thursday looks like the warmest day of the week. Thursday morning starts comfortably cool, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Afternoon highs will be close to 75 degrees, with some areas of the Southwest Interior getting close to 80 degrees.
This weekend looks great, with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and highs in the low 70s.
Temperatures will warm and the sunshine will return this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)
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The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.