Seattle weather: Morning sprinkles to afternoon sunbreaks Tuesday

The Brief Light showers are expected Tuesday morning across western Washington before mostly clearing by midday. Temperatures stay cooler than average Tuesday, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Warmer, sunnier weather returns Wednesday, with highs potentially reaching the low 80s later this week.



Tuesday starts with a few scattered light showers for western Washington as an upper level trough passes through. Most of the showers will remain light and clear out by midday. A few showers will linger in the cascades into the afternoon.

Tuesday starts with a few scattered light showers for western Washington as an upper level trough passes through.

What's next:

Highs Tuesday will remain on the cooler side, several degrees below average, only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Highs Tuesday will remain on the cooler side, several degrees below average, only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Looking Ahead:

Morning clouds will be around to start Wednesday, but more sunshine is in the extended forecast. High pressure starts to build across the Pacific Northwest, helping to bump temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s, with even a few low 80s possible. Skies will remain mostly sunny for the rest of the week with a mix of sun and clouds into the weekend. No major rain or weather events are expected in the next seven days.