Warm up expected Tuesday and Wednesday before another cooldown later in the week

The Brief Mild, clearing overnight conditions with low temperatures dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s across western Washington. Warmer weather builds mid-week, peaking Wednesday with Seattle-area highs reaching the upper 70s to 80s and morning fog. Cooler temperatures and a return of shower chances arrive late Thursday and heading into the weekend.



Clouds are clearing overnight and temperatures will be mild early Tuesday morning. Expect lows in the upper 40s and low 50s in Western Washington.

A low-pressure system that brought cooler temperatures and rain to Western Washington on Labor Day is pushing east and warmer temps are on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 70s and by Wednesday they will warm up into the upper 70s and 80s in some locations.

While clouds will decrease overnight, fog is expected Tuesday morning along the coast and in other areas. It could make a return on Wednesday morning as well in some spots.

Thursday and Friday look cooler due to a system that’s dropping down from Canada. Along with the cooler weather will come the chance for showers heading into the weekend.

Wednesday is looking like the hottest day of the week for most locations with highs in the upper 70s in the Seattle area. The Seahawks season opener will be a warm one on Wednesday.