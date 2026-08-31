Secretary Hobbs: DHS investigating WA for voter fraud is ‘waste of taxpayer dollars’

The Brief The U.S. Department of Homeland Security assigned an unprecedented number of agents to investigate voter fraud in Washington and eight other states, targeting non-citizens on voter rolls ahead of the midterm elections. Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs learned of the probe through the media, calling it a troubling waste of taxpayer dollars and a federal attempt to cause election chaos. Hobbs noted voter fraud is extremely rare, with only five cases out of 90 million ballots cast in Washington between 2008 and 2025, while DHS maintained it is actively investigating to restore election integrity.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is investigating Washington and other states over claims of voter fraud, which Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs calls "troubling" and a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Secretary Hobbs says he only learned of the investigation through a CNN article, which reported that Homeland Security Investigations, an agency typically involved in investigating major crimes like human trafficking and drug trafficking, has assigned an "unprecedented number of agents" to cases in Washington, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia, California, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New York and Connecticut.

This investigation comes just months ahead of the midterm elections. Experts say there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in recent elections.

WA Secretary of State blasts DHS investigation

Hobbs issued the following statement:

"I learned about the Department of Homeland Security’s ‘voter fraud investigation surge’ through the media, just like everyone else. Homeland Security made no attempt to contact me or representatives of my office about this.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have learned about federal actions through the media.

"It’s troubling that Homeland Security is wasting taxpayer dollars investigating a phenomenon we know to be false.

"Incidents of voter fraud are incredibly rare. In Washington state, there were just five cases between 2008 and 2025, out of 90 million ballots cast during that time.

"This is another attempt by the federal government to cause chaos and confusion ahead of the midterms.

"I know that my office and county election officials across Washington state remain focused on administering a secure and fair election for Washington voters this November."

The response from DHS on WA voter fraud

DHS has not pointed to any specific instances of voter fraud in Washington, and did not confirm the investigation to FOX 13 Seattle.

"While ICE Homeland Security Investigations is not able to comment on any active investigations, HSI is actively rooting out and investigating election fraud wherever it can be found. We have repeatedly demonstrated that illegal aliens can and do vote in our elections," said a DHS spokesperson. "Under President Trump, HSI is committed to restoring integrity to our election systems and ensuring that American citizens and only American citizens are electing American leaders."

DHS claims the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) service has identified more than 24,000 cases as potential non-citizens found on voter rolls.

According to internal federal guidance reported by CNN, investigations will be carried out from early September to mid-October.

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