National nonprofit explores push to recall Mayor Katie Wilson

The Brief After the recall effort against Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson was dismissed, a non-profit foundation focusing on youth violence prevention and safety said they are on board to support a new recall if it's filed. The Youth Peace and Justice Foundation, also known as the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, announced Sunday it is seeking ways to support the recall of Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, on the grounds of supporting public safety. The founder and president emphasized the foundation is going to approach their support for the recall effort carefully and within the law. Their participation will be determined following legal consultation determining their legal and nonprofit requirements.



The recall effort against Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has gained attention across the region since two Seattle residents filed a petition against her, alleging she "neglected her legal duty to maintain public safety and peace" and is "derelict in her duties."

While a judge dismissed the recall effort upon the request of the initial petitioners, the petitioners said Thursday they plan to refile after strengthening their case.

If a new petition is filed, a nonprofit originally based out of Texas that focuses on youth violence prevention and safety said they are on board to support it.

Keep reading to learn more about the latest efforts to recall Seattle's mayor, and why a nationally-recognized nonprofit is ready to back it.

Which Seattle nonprofit wants to recall Mayor Katie Wilson?

The Youth Peace and Justice Foundation, also known as the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, announced Sunday it is seeking ways to support the recall of Wilson, on the grounds of supporting public safety.

The foundation announced its interest after the petition was dismissed Thursday, and has asked its attorneys for assistance in where it would be appropriate to contribute.

"We have been involved in Seattle for months. Our interest in public safety there did not begin with this recall." — Daniel Chapin, founder and president of the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation.

Youth Peace & Justice's involvement in Seattle

Dig deeper:

The foundation began its involvement in the city of Seattle after a deadly January shooting near Rainier Beach High School, according to a press release from the foundation.

Its involvement included offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, opening its 24-hour crisis support services to members of the community, prioritizing youth prevention work and supporting the community after the Rainier Beach shooting through memorial initiatives and conversations surrounding youth safety and gun violence.

Bite of Seattle shooting:

Fast-forward to July, and the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting, when the foundation responded again.

This time, the foundation said it contacted the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle mayor's office, with the goal of providing crisis support and a privately-funded reward to assist the investigation. It also contacted Seattle City Council leadership to offer its assistance. However, the reward was withdrawn after hearing no response.

The foundation said it called for an independent review and comprehensive public safety plan following the Bite of Seattle shooting.

"We responded to Rainier Beach. We responded to the Bite of Seattle. We offered assistance to the City. We called for an independent review and a comprehensive public-safety plan. We are now looking at the recall because we believe the questions surrounding public safety and accountability deserve serious attention." — Daniel Chapin, founder and president of the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation.

Chapin emphasized that the nonprofit is going to approach its support for the recall effort carefully, and within the law, and their participation will be determined following legal consultation determining their legal and nonprofit requirements.

"If the recall effort moves forward again, we intend to take a serious look at how the Foundation can appropriately support it," Chapin said. "We believe the public-safety concerns raised in Seattle deserve continued attention."

Mayor Katie Wilson's response to the nonprofit's recall actions

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the mayor's office for comment.

What they're saying:

"The court’s decision confirms what we have said from the beginning: this petition was meritless and a distraction from the work Seattleites expect us to do," the mayor's office said.



"Since taking office, we’ve expanded community crisis responder hours, launched neighborhood-based public safety strategies, and made significant investments in upstream community safety interventions.

We’ve also addressed affordability with universal school meals, banned rental junk fees, accelerated shelter expansion, improved transit, invested in our libraries, and taken on unfair grocery pricing.

We’re glad to put this distraction behind us. Our focus remains on making Seattle safer and more affordable."

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