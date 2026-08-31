WA police urge community to know school zone, stop paddle laws

The Brief Marysville police said it will ramp up traffic enforcement near schools on Sept. 8 to ensure safety as students return to classrooms. Speeding fines automatically double in active school zones, while illegal passing of a stopped school bus carries an unwaivable minimum fine of $500. Local officers issued 103 bus-paddle tickets in late 2025–2026, the police department said.



As the new school year inches closer, police departments around the state are urging community members to understand rules surrounding school zones and stop paddles on buses.

For example, the Marysville Police Department recently issued a reminder for drivers to slow down and stay alert, adding that it will be placing an emphasis on traffic control throughout its district on Sept. 8.

What they're saying:

The agency reminded drivers of the rules surrounding school zones.

Flashing yellow lights indicate the school zone is active

Washington law automatically doubles speeding fines in school zones

"A standard $140 citation for 0–5 mph over in a 40‑mph or lower zone becomes $280 in a school zone," police said. "Drivers are responsible for knowing posted school‑zone hours and obeying all signals."

For stop paddles on buses, police also issued a reminder.

Yellow lights flashing — Drivers must slow down; the bus is preparing to stop

Red lights and stop paddle extended —Drivers on a 2-lane road must STOP in both directions

Divided highways — Only vehicles traveling the same direction as the bus must stop

Police provided the image below as a guide to further understand the rules.

"Passing a stopped school bus places children at risk," officials said. "With thousands of students returning to classrooms across Marysville, every driver plays a role in preventing collisions and keeping children safe."

Washington State Patrol also recently released a video on the subject, reiterating that "A few extra seconds can make all the difference."

Local perspective:

Marysville police said that in the final months of the 2025-2026 school year, officers handed out 103 citations to people who violated school bus paddle laws.

Since the agency enacted school-bus camera enforcement, over 2,700 bus-paddle violations have been issued.

Additionally, WSP said that fines for violating bus paddle laws start at $500 and cannot be reduced or waived.

The Source: Information for this story came from a news release sent to FOX 13 by the Marysville Police Department and the Facebook account for Washington State Patrol.

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