Seattle weather: Warm and hazy Tuesday, cooler by midweek

The Brief Upper-level ridging will bring warm temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and hazy skies across Western Washington on Tuesday, with Central Washington reaching the 90s. Offshore winds will carry wildfire smoke from Eastern Washington to create hazy Tuesday morning conditions before an onshore flow pushes in clouds and improves air quality late Tuesday night. A shifting weather pattern starting Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures, increased cloud cover, potential mountain thunderstorms, and a chance of weekend rain.



Upper level ridging continues for the Pacific Northwest into Tuesday, bringing warmer temperatures, sunshine and hazy skies. Skies will remain nice and clear into the afternoon, but onshore flow will start to push clouds in later Tuesday night.

Upper level ridging continues for the Pacific Northwest into Tuesday, bringing warmer temperatures, sunshine and hazy skies.

Temperatures Tuesday will warm into the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. A few more clouds and cooler temperatures along the coast as clouds will start to push inland. Highs for central Washington will be hot with temperatures in the 90s.

Temperatures Tuesday will warm into the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Wildfire smoke in western WA

Smoke from the eastern Washington wildfires will continue to stream in as offshore flow continues into Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be hazy, especially in the north sound as the smoke rolls over the cascades due to the easterly flow. An onshore push by Tuesday will help to clear the air starting along the coast and will continue to improve the week for western Washington.

Smoke from the eastern Washington wildfires will continue to stream in from over the cascades as offshore flow continues into Tuesday.

As our next system approaches on Wednesday, we will see cooler temperatures, more clouds to start and the chance of mountain thunderstorms. There is a chance of stray showers on Thursday, along with slightly cooler temperatures again. Another trough will move through from BC late Friday into Saturday, bringing more clouds, cooler temperatures and better chance of rain.

As our next system approaches on Wednesday, we will see cooler temperatures, more clouds to start and the chance of mountain thunderstorms.

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