Seattle weather: Dry and mild with afternoon sunshine Tuesday

The Brief Tuesday starts cloudy before afternoon sunshine, with western Washington highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Gusty winds near the Cascade gaps could increase wildfire concerns, with gusts approaching 40 mph. Mild, dry weather continues through Friday before showers and thunderstorms become possible Saturday.



A cloudy start to Tuesday with afternoon sunshine, and this pattern continues through this week. We will see the onshore flow keep temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cloudy start to Tuesday with afternoon sunshine, and this pattern continues through this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Temperatures Tuesday will be similar to Monday, reaching the upper 70s to the low 80s with a sunny afternoon. Cooler temperatures along the coast, only in the 60s, with hotter conditions for central Washington reaching the 90s.

Temperatures Tuesday will be similar to Monday, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s with a sunny afternoon.

Winds will be a little gusty for the Cascade gaps on Tuesday, with gusts just below 40 mph. These winds could increase fire concerns, so we will be watching closely.

Winds will be a little gusty for the Cascade Gapes on Tuesday, with gusts just below 40 mph.

Looking Ahead:

The extended forecast remains calm and mild through the end of the week. The next round of showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the mountains and coast, will arrive on Saturday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with more clouds around.

The extended forecast remains calm and mild through the end of the week.

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