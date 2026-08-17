Seattle weather: Quiet pattern with morning clouds, afternoon sun

The Brief Western Washington will experience a quiet, warm workweek with clear afternoons near 80 degrees, pleasant overnight lows in the 50s, and dry conditions through the week. Daylight continues to decrease, with sunsets set to occur before 8:00 p.m. by late August and before 6:00 p.m. by late September. Overnight marine clouds will return into early Tuesday, while the overall dry forecast holds until a slight chance of showers arrives next weekend.



The quiet pattern continues for Western Washington to start the workweek. Another great day to head outdoors as skies clear throughout the day and afternoon highs warm to near 80 degrees.

Mild sunshine for the rest of Monday with afternoon highs nearing 80.

When will Seattle sunset time occur?

Our days continue getting shorter each day with about 2 hours of daylight already lost since the summer solstice back in June. By the end of August, our sunsets will be earlier than 8:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. sunsets will return by the end of September.

By the end of August, our sunset times will fall to below 8pm.

Dry skies into the evening with a return of marine clouds overnight into early Tuesday. Lows will be pleasant with temperatures in the 50s areawide.

A pleasant night with lows in the 50s areawide.

Skies remain dry through the workweek with a slight chance of showers by next weekend.

Skies remain dry through the workweek with a slight chance of showers by next weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

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