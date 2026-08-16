The Brief An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest during a gathering at Hockinson Meadows Community Park on Aug. 15. Deputies arrested another 18-year-old man at the scene and booked him into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter. Authorities recovered a Glock 17 handgun from the park and say the investigation remains active.



An 18-year-old man was killed, and another teen was taken into custody following a shooting at a Clark County park, authorities said.

Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, to Hockinson Meadows Community Park at 10910 NE 172nd Ave., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived to find an 18-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Shooting investigation

What we know:



The shooting occurred during a late-night gathering involving a large group of young people, mostly in their late teens. As deputies, Vancouver Police Department officers, and emergency medical staff arrived, several vehicles were seen fleeing the area.

According to witnesses, a handgun discharged while in the possession of an 18-year-old, who was an acquaintance of the victim. Investigators recovered a Glock 17 handgun from the park.

The 18-year-old was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased teen. The cause and manner of death will be officially determined and released by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It remains unclear what led up to the weapon discharging or how many people were present at the time of the incident.

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The Source: Information in this story came from a press release issued by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.







