Lala weakens to tropical storm, batters Hawaii with flooding and wind; 1 dead

The Brief After battering Hawaii with heavy rain and intense winds, Hurricane Lala weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday. Gov. Josh Green reported that the severe weather caused at least one fatality on the Big Island and forced at least three hospitals to switch to emergency backup power. The storm's path has severely damaged regional infrastructure, leaving over 130,000 households without electricity as tropical storm warnings and hazardous coastal surf remain active across the island chain.



Hurricane Lala weakened to a tropical storm Sunday after skirting Hawaii without making a direct landfall, but it continues to lash the region with dangerous, hurricane-force wind gusts and torrential rain.

Nearly 3 feet of rainfall is expected along higher windward slopes, raising severe threats of mudslides and flooding that could turn local rivers into raging torrents. Powerful waves slammed the Big Island’s coastline as the system slowly moved past, whipping palm trees and driving fast-moving runoff across the area.

Widespread power outages, hospital impacts

By the numbers:

The storm's path has severely disrupted infrastructure across the island chain. More than 130,000 households across Hawaii’s three largest islands lost electricity Sunday morning.

What they're saying:

At least three hospitals were operating on emergency generator power, according to Gov. Josh Green.

Green also said on Saturday at least one person died in a crash on the Big Island.

A vehicle approaches a downed utility pole dangling above Mamalahoa Highway during Hurricane Lala near Ocean View, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. The tropical storm has strengthened into a hurricane as it approaches Hawaii, with up to 25 inches of Expand

Tropical storm warnings across the islands

What we know:

As of 2 a.m. Sunday local time, Lala was centered about 105 miles west-northwest of Kailua-Kona and roughly 100 miles south of Honolulu. The system was moving west, with tropical-storm-force winds reaching outward up to 175 miles from its center.

Tropical storm warnings remain active for Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau. Weather forecasters warn that wind speeds on mountain peaks and along windward and leeward slopes can be up to 30% stronger than surface-level readings.

Flight delays and cancelations

Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed on Saturday. Less than a dozen out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were delayed or canceled.

Dangerous coastal conditions

The backstory:

The National Weather Service reported that swells generated by Lala continue to cause life-threatening surf and dangerous rip current conditions. Officials urge all residents to take necessary safety preparations.

Historical weather data highlights the rarity of severe tropical impacts in the region; the last hurricane to make landfall in Hawaii was Category 4 Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

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The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report, and information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.







