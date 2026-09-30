University of Washington union members to strike on Thursday

The Brief Nearly 7,000 University of Washington union workers plan to strike Thursday after rejecting the university's latest contract offer. SEIU 925 says 83.3% of voting members rejected the offer, citing concerns over wages, paid time off and AI protections. UW says it will seek mediation, while additional bargaining sessions are expected but have not yet been scheduled.



A union representing employees from the University of Washington says its members have rejected a contract offer from the university and will go on strike on Thursday.

What we know:

SEIU 925 represents nearly 7,000 workers at University of Washington and says 83.3% of its members voted "no" on the school's latest contract offer that was presented on Sept. 21.

Unionized workers include laboratory technicians, campus security personnel, medical interpreters, social workers, researchers, administrative staff and other essential employees.

SEIU 925 said UW's "last, best, and final" contract offer lacked wage increases, additional paid time off and artificial intelligence protections, prompting them to hit the picket lines on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Pickets are planned across all UW campuses, including at UW Medical Center at Montlake and Pacific, Harborview Medical Center, and Red Square on the Seattle campus.

(File / FOX 13)

What they're saying:

"This is on UW," said Dale Siewert, a medical laboratory scientist and SEIU 925 chapter president. "They need to get back to the bargaining table ASAP with real solutions. Frankly, people are tired of being undervalued and underappreciated. There's a real crisis in staffing and safety because people can't afford to keep working at UW."

The University of Washington released the following statement in response to the rejected contract offer and ensuing strike:

"We are disappointed that the union did not recommend the proposed agreement to its members, which likely contributed to the failed ratification vote.

"We are also concerned that, because of the submission requirements under state law (RCW 41.80), employees may not see wage increases until 2028. The UW remains committed to bargaining in good faith. Because the employer presented a last, best and final offer that was rejected, we will be filing for mediation."

What's next:

The university and union will schedule additional bargaining sessions to continue contract negotiations. It's currently unknown when future bargaining dates will be set.

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