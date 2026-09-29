4.2 earthquake reported in Kitsap County, WA

The Brief A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Kitsap County near Glenwood around 2:06 p.m. Tuesday. The quake was felt by dozens of people in the region, according to online reports. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages following the earthquake.



A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Kitsap County on Tuesday.

What we know:

The quake was felt near Glenwood, located about 10 miles northwest of Gig Harbor.

Map of a 4.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Kitsap County on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. (USGS)

The earthquake hit just before 2:06 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Hundreds of people have already responded online saying they felt the earthquake.

What we don't know:

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries caused by the earthquake.

What you can do:

If you felt the shake, you can report it on the USGS website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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