Nisqually earthquake rocked western Washington 25 years ago

On Feb. 28, 2001 at 10:54 a.m., a 6.8 magnitude earthquake rattled western Washington, leaving billions of dollars in damages and several hundred people injured. One person died of a heart attack.

The quake's epicenter was under Anderson Island, more than 10 miles from Olympia, near the Nisqually River Delta, and shook the ground for more than 30 seconds. Buildings in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood, the Washington State Capitol Building and the Alaskan Way Viaduct were structures damaged by the earthquake.

Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the Nisqually earthquake; since then, the state has changed its response protocols and expanded earthquake preparedness efforts.

Changes and preparing for future earthquakes

Since 2001, seismic retrofitting has been a priority for bridges, schools and other essential infrastructure across the state.

The most visible change following the quake was the transformation of Seattle’s waterfront. The Alaskan Way Viaduct, a double-decker highway deemed seismically unstable after the 2001 shaking, was eventually demolished and replaced by the SR 99 tunnel to ensure commuter safety.

Beyond infrastructure, the region has seen significant technological advancements. Washington also implemented the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System, which sends real-time alerts to residents seconds before a quake strikes, potentially saving lives.

Big picture view:

Ongoing safety efforts continue, including recent maintenance work by the Washington State Department of Transportation on the First Avenue bridge in Seattle to improve structural integrity.

At a recent discussion at the University of Washington, experts emphasized that while many dangerous older buildings have been retrofitted, the work is far from over. They urged residents to maintain emergency plans and remember the "drop, cover, and hold on" protocol.

"People don't need to be freaked out by it so much as just say this is something to prepare for," Washington state seismologist Dr. Harold Tobin noted during the forum, adding that while the timing is unpredictable, another major quake is inevitable.

‘The Big One’ could trigger larger earthquake

A study done last year found a major earthquake on the Cascadia subduction zone could trigger a secondary rupture on the San Andreas Fault, potentially devastating cities from Vancouver to San Francisco.

Lead researcher Dr. Chris Goldfinger warned that the two faults are so closely linked that seismic deposits at their meeting point show almost no time gap between past events.

Featured article

While millions participate in the Great ShakeOut drills each October, experts say the West Coast remains underprepared due to fragile infrastructure and unreinforced masonry buildings.

To mitigate risks, Goldfinger recommends that residents secure heavy appliances and ensure older homes are bolted to their foundations to prevent catastrophic damage during the next "Big One."

Nisqually Earthquake Day

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has proclaimed Feb. 28 as Nisqually Earthquake Awareness Day to highlight the work being done for seismic safety in the city.

Also on Saturday, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson declared the day Nisqually Earthquake Remembrance Day to honor those affected by the event.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the Emergency Management Division, HistoryLink.org and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

