Washington to take part in Great ShakeOut drill this week

Millions of people around the globe are expected to participate in the annual International ShakeOut Day on Thursday, practicing earthquake safety drills at work, school and home.

Local perspective:

In Washington state, more than 1.5 million participants are already registered for the Great Washington ShakeOut, a statewide event to practice the crucial "Drop, Cover and Hold On" earthquake safety action.

The main drill is scheduled for 10:16 a.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 16. While organizers encourage simultaneous participation, individuals and organizations can register their drill for any day of the year and at a time of their choice. Virtual participation through video conferencing is also an option.

The goal of the ShakeOut is to encourage people, including individuals, businesses, schools and community groups, to review and update emergency preparedness plans, stock supplies and secure their living or working spaces to prevent damage and injuries.

Although earthquake risk varies across the state, most of Washington is prone to seismic activity.

For those in coastal areas, ShakeOut Day also serves as a critical time to practice tsunami evacuation routes. More information on tsunami preparedness is available at TsunamiZone.org.

