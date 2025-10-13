Seattle Mariners announce new ALCS food items at T-Mobile Park

The Brief The Seattle Mariners introduced four new food items at T-Mobile Park ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS. New menu options include a Hook, Line & Sinker Sandwich, Snake River Chili Bowl and Bigfoot BBQ Platter. The Mariners are currently playing the Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-seven series to advance to the 2025 World Series.



As the Seattle Mariners are set to play Games 3 and 4 of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park, the team introduced several new food items for fans to enjoy at the game.

The ballpark will soon have four more food options, available on Wednesday for Game 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's a look at what's new on the Mariners menu:

Hook, Line & Sinker Sandwich

Fried pollock filet on a buttered brioche bun, layered with shredded lettuce and American cheese, and finished with caviar-tartar sauce (Available at Section 249)

Snake River Chili Bowl

Washington Raised Beef from Snake River Farms and chili beans simmered with Northwest spices, served in a sourdough bread bowl, topped with Beecher’s cheddar and rosemary sour cream (Sec. 136, 243 & 313)

Bigfoot BBQ Platter

Full rack of slow-smoked pork ribs glazed with huckleberry BBQ sauce, paired with apple-cabbage slaw, beer-braised baked beans and cornbread (Sec. 313)

Huckle-Nut Cannoli

Crispy rosemary-scented cannoli filled with huckleberry sweet cream, finished with toasted hazelnuts and drizzled smoked huckleberry caramel (Coffee Stands)

Big picture view:

These new menu options come just after the Mariners unveiled five other postseason food items, including the PNW Pretzel, Pacific Pitmaster Potato and Claws & Caviar.

"We’re happy to keep adding to baseball’s best ballpark menu this Postseason," said Mariners Vice President of Fan Experience Malcolm Rogel. "Our team is always looking for ways to improve the fan experience at T-Mobile Park and having a best-in-class food menu is something Mariners fans look forward to every time they come to the ballpark."

Additionally, T-Mobile Park began selling new food and beverages for the 2025 MLB season. Highlights include the Nakagawa Poke Bowl, What Up Corn Dog, Ichi Wings and Lil' Dumpers.

