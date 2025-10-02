Seattle Mariners introduce 5 new postseason food options

The Brief The Seattle Mariners are introducing new menu items at T-Mobile Park for the 2025 postseason, debuting in Game 1 of the ALDS. Fans can enjoy unique offerings like Pacific snow crab claws, a PNW Pretzel, and the plant-based "No Moo" Cheesesteak. A Postseason Value Pack is also available for $11.99, featuring a Mariner Dog, refillable soda, and Red Rope.



The Seattle Mariners are enticing fans ahead of postseason games at T-Mobile Park, introducing several new menu options before kicking off October baseball.

Seattle will host the first two games of the American League Division Series versus the Detroit Tigers, and could host more postseason games if the Mariners advance.

Several sections around the ballpark are offering exclusive food selections, debuting for the MLB Playoffs. Here's what to expect:

Claws & Caviar

Claws & Caviar (Seattle Mariners)

Pacific snow crab claws piled high in a souvenir Mariners helmet, served with a luxe caviar-crème fraîche dip, fresh lemon, and chive garnish for a true Northwest splurge. (Available at Sec. 187)

PNW Pretzel

PNW Pretzel (Seattle Mariners)

A Giant Bavarian-style pretzel paired with beer cheese sauce, wild huckleberry mustard and a creamy dill-salmon spread. (Sec. 243 & 313)

Pacific Pitmaster Potato

Pacific Pitmaster Potato (Seattle Mariners)

A hearty smoked, salt-rubbed baked potato topped with Tillamook white cheddar, smoky apple-BBQ brisket burnt ends, Rainier beer–braised onions, and jalapeños. (Sec. 126 & 313)

"No Moo" Cheesesteak

"No Moo" Cheesesteak (Seattle Mariners)

A plant-based twist on the ballpark classic, featuring pulled oat protein, peppers, onions, and a cashew-based "cheese sauce". (Sec. 146)

Sasquatch Sundae

Sasquatch Sundae (Seattle Mariners)

Vanilla soft serve with mountain berry compote, crunchy seedy granola and crisp fried sage leaves. (Sec. 132, 185, 214 & 329)

Postseason Value Pack

A three-pack of ballpark favorites will be available for a discounted price, including a Mariner Dog, refillable 16oz Coca-Cola soda and Red Rope for $11.99. (Sec. 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329 & 347)

"Just like our team on the field, we’re taking T-Mobile Park’s menu to another level for the Postseason," said Mariners Vice President of Fan Experience Malcolm Rogel. "With six incredible additions to an already world-class ballpark menu, our fans will be well-fueled to continue providing baseball’s best homefield advantage at T-Mobile Park throughout the Postseason."

The new menu items come after T-Mobile Park released a slew of other food and beverage options for the 2025 season, including Ichi Wings, Lil' Dumpers and Nakagawa Sushi.

More information about the new food options can be found on the Mariners website.

