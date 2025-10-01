What time do the Seattle Mariners play in the playoffs?

The Brief The Seattle Mariners will host Games 1 and 2 of the AL Division Series (ALDS) this weekend, playing the winner of the Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Guardians Wild Card Series. Saturday's Game 1 start time depends on the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees Wild Card outcome. Sunday's Game 2 is confirmed for 5:03 p.m. PT, and all subsequent game times are currently to be announced.



Major League Baseball announced the Seattle Mariners' possible and confirmed start times for Games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series (ALDS).

The Mariners will be hosting Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Game 2 on Sunday, Oct. 5, at T-Mobile Park.

Below are this weekend's possible and confirmed game times:

Saturday's ALDS Game 1

The start time for Saturday's game will depend on the winner of the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees AL Wild Card Series.

If the Red Sox advance, the Mariners will start at 1:08 p.m. PT. This game would air on FOX.

If the Yankees win, the Mariners will play at 5:38 p.m. PT. This game would air on FS1.

As of Wednesday night, the Red Sox lead the Yankees 1-0 in the best-of-three series.

Sunday's ALDS Game 2

The Mariners' confirmed start time is scheduled for 5:03 p.m. PT.

This game will air on FS1.

Who will the Mariners play in the ALDS?

Seattle will play the winner of the Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Guardians AL Wild Card Series.

As of Wednesday, the Tigers are leading the series. Game 2 is scheduled for 10:08 a.m. PT.

What are the other start times in the division series?

Game times are TBA.

