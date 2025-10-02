Bryan Woo throws off mound for Seattle Mariners, but return timeline still unclear

article

The Brief Bryan Woo threw approximately 15 pitches off the mound at T-Mobile Park on Thursday in his most extensive work since leaving a start on September 19 with a pectoral injury. "(I’m) happy with it, considering a week ago I wasn’t even throwing yet. And then a week from now, hopefully, we’ll be in a better spot," Woo said. The Mariners need to set their roster for the ALDS early Saturday.



Bryan Woo threw off the mound at T-Mobile Park on Thursday afternoon as he makes progress toward a return to action from a pectoral injury for the Seattle Mariners.

However, it's unclear if that return will be in time for the AL Division Series.

"A positive day," Woo said. "I’m still not where I want to be in terms of game speed of everything, but in terms of how everything’s progressed, (I’m) happy with it, considering a week ago I wasn’t even throwing yet. And then a week from now, hopefully, we’ll be in a better spot."

A week from now might be in time for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. However, the Mariners will need to make decisions regarding their roster by Saturday morning. Keeping a pitcher on the roster for a "maybe" seems like a difficult choice to make.

Woo has been sidelined with a pectoral muscle injury since exiting a start in Houston early on September 19.

"Obviously, it’s frustrating," Woo said. "With injuries, you never can — you never know. Obviously, it’s part of it, but you just do your best to try to control what you can control in the training room and doing what you can to get back on the field. But, yeah, just baby steps."

Woo declined to put a percentage number on his form or make any assumptions about whether he would be on the ALDS roster or not.

"I don't know about a number, but I'm getting closer. That was a big step," Woo said. "Like I said, still not quite a game speed with everything, but in terms of how everything has progressed, I’m happy."

Woo said he's been on a mound a couple times recently, but Thursday's session ahead of the team's second scrimmage was the most intense yet.

"Definitely cleared some hurdles, I think," Woo said. "With an injury like that, it doesn't just disappear. Still managing, still doing treatment every day to flush that stuff out. Still working on building the workload. There's a bunch of different fronts to it, but I'd say everything is progressing and that's all In can really ask.

"I think it's just building up correctly. You want to be smart about it. It doesn't do any good to just recklessly come out and throw as hard as I can just to do it, just to see a number. It's got to be done the right way. Just got to put my trust in the coaching staff, training staff, listening to what they say. They were happy with today, so I'm happy."

Woo went through most of his starting day routine before taking the mound to throw approximately 15 pitches. But 15 pitches are far fewer than would be needed for a postseason start.

If Woo isn't available, the Mariners can easily turn to their other four starters in Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Bryce Miller and feel confident about their group. However, Woo has been Seattle's best starter this season and the Mariners would have to have him on the mound if he's close to the guy he's been all season.

"In terms of my job, it's just control what I can control every day," Woo said. "I'll do my stuff from when I get to the field early and get everything done before the game starts. I have all the faith in the world with all of our pitchers, starters, relievers, whoever it is, that they're more than capable of doing the job like they have been all year. Especially come playoff time everybody seems to take a little bit of the next step up, so I've got all of the faith in the world in them."

