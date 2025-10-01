Seattle Mariners postseason: Registration open for ALCS, World Series ticket lottery

The Brief Mariners fans can register for a chance to buy ALCS and World Series tickets at T-Mobile Park. The registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m., and ALCS ticket drawing winners will be notified by Friday. The Mariners must win their upcoming ALDS series to advance to the ALCS and World Series.



Seattle Mariners fans have a limited time to register for a chance to buy tickets for the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and World Series games at T-Mobile Park.

What To Know:

Before the Mariners play in the American League Division Series (ALDS), a drawing will take place for fans that have already registered for ALCS ticket presale access. Season ticket members will also have priority presale access to ALCS and World Series tickets.

Timeline:

Fans must register by Thursday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m. to be entered in drawings for presale access to ALCS and World Series tickets. After the deadline, fans will only be entered in the drawing for World Series tickets.

The random drawing for ALCS tickets is happening on Thursday, and winners will be notified via email by Friday. Single-game ALCS tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.

What's next:

The Seattle Mariners must beat either the Detroit Tigers or Cleveland Guardians in a five-game series in the ALDS to advance to the ALCS, and then must win a seven-game series to make it to the World Series.

To learn more and register for the postseason ticket purchase opportunity, visit the Seattle Mariners website.

