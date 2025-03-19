The Brief T-Mobile Park unveils new food and drink offerings for the 2025 Mariners season, including player-inspired dishes and local partnerships. New menu items include Ichiro Suzuki’s Ichi Wings, Cal Raleigh’s Lil’ Dumpers and the King’s Court Turkey Leg in honor of Félix Hernández. The expanded Value Menu and new beverage options, like the Slushietown alcoholic slushie wall, offer affordable and refreshing choices for fans.



As Opening Day approaches, the Seattle Mariners and their hospitality partner, Sodexo Live, have unveiled the food and beverage lineup for the 2025 season at T-Mobile Park.

Curated by Mariners Vice President of Fan Experience, Malcolm Rogel, and new Executive Chef Craig McAlister, this year's menu features a variety of exciting new dishes, including local collaborations and fan-favorites.

Keep reading to learn more about new and returning food and drink options available when the Mariners season kicks off on March 27.

Local, regional partnerships

Among the new partners joining T-Mobile Park this season are Great State Burger, Sumo Dog and Nakagawa Sushi. Returning favorites include Moto Pizza, Ivar’s, Kidd Valley and others.

"We are very excited to once again provide fans at T-Mobile Park with what we believe is the best ballpark menu in baseball," said Rogel. "With player-inspired dishes, a great lineup of local partners, and a larger value program than ever before, there is something for everyone at the ballpark this summer."

New player-inspired dishes

T-Mobile Park continues its tradition of player-inspired dishes, expanding on last season's popular menu items. This year, fans will be able to enjoy dishes that pay tribute to iconic Mariners players, both past and present.

Ichiro Suzuki – Ichi Wings and IchiRoll

In honor of Ichiro Suzuki’s recent National Baseball Hall of Fame election, T-Mobile Park will offer Ichi Wings at the Walk-Off Market (sections 105, 141).

These wings feature a teriyaki and sesame glaze created specifically for Ichiro in the clubhouse kitchen. Fans can also try the IchiRoll at Nakagawa (section 132), a sushi roll made with salmon, crab salad, avocado, cucumber, green onion, fried onion, sriracha, rice and seaweed.

Ichi Wings (Ben Van Houten / Seattle Mariners)

Cal Raleigh – Lil' Dumpers

In homage to catcher Cal Raleigh’s "Big Dumper" nickname, the Walk-Off Market will serve Lil' Dumpers (sections 105, 141). These are steamed pork soup dumplings served with sesame and hoisin sauce.

Lil' Dumpers (Ben Van Houten / Seattle Mariners)

Félix Hernández – King’s Court Turkey Leg

To honor Mariners legend Félix Hernández, hearty King’s Court Turkey Legs return to the ballpark. Available at the King’s Court stand (section 144), these turkey legs celebrate the long-standing tradition of "King Felix" giving away turkey legs to fans in the King’s Court section.

King's Court Turkey Leg (Ben Van Houten / Seattle Mariners)

New food, drink offerings at 2025 Mariners games

The 2025 season introduces a range of new, visually appealing options at T-Mobile Park.

Souvenir Tridents Up Cup

The Tridents Up Cup, designed specifically for Mariners fans, will be available throughout the park. The cup holds up to 32 ounces and can be used with all the ballpark’s beverage offerings.

The Trident Cup (Ben Van Houten / Seattle Mariners)

What Up Corn Dog, Ice Cream Nachos

Fans can enjoy the What Up Corn Dog, a Mariners blue, honey-battered corn dog with a spicy crunch, served with nacho cheese.

A Mariners blue, honey-battered corn dog with a spicy crunch served with nacho cheese. (Ben Van Houten / Seattle Mariners)

For dessert, the Ice Cream Nachos are a fun option, featuring soft-serve ice cream served with crunchy waffle chips, sprinkles, and caramel sauce.

Ice Cream Nachos (Ben Van Houten / Seattle Mariners)

Local collaborations, new offerings

T-Mobile Park continues to embrace local cuisine with new vendors and menu items.

Nakagawa Sushi (Section 132)

The Bothell-based Nakagawa restaurant will serve several of its sushi options, including the IchiRoll, Vegetable Roll, California Roll, Seattle Roll, Shiso Hama Roll, and the Mariner Combo.

Nakagawa Ichiroll (Ben Van Houten / Seattle Mariners)

Sumo Dog (Section 190)

Sumo Dog, a hot dog stand with a Japanese twist, introduces unique items in 2025, like The Godzilla (a foot-long, all-beef hot dog topped with chili, wasabi relish, spicy mayo, and more) and the Classic Sumo Dog (with wasabi relish, pickled peppers, and teriyaki sauce). It will also offer sides like Miso Mustard Coleslaw and Mochi.

Sumo Dog (Ben Van Houten / Seattle Mariners)

Great State Burger (T-Mobile ‘Pen, Section 218)

Great State Burger, a local favorite, will serve up cheeseburgers, chicken strip combos and its Great State Burger featuring a beef patty, organic lettuce, pickles and state sauce. All ingredients are sourced from Washington farms.

Great State Burger (Ben Van Houten / Seattle Mariners)

Expanded drink options

The Mariners are introducing new beverage offerings for the 2025 season.

Slushietown (T-Mobile ‘Pen)

For warm summer games, the Slushietown alcoholic slushie wall will offer refreshing drinks like Frozen Mangonado, Frozen Basil Lemonade, Frozen Piña Colada, and Mariners Lemonade. These will be available during pre-game Happy Hour in The ‘Pen.

New beverages at T-Mobile Park for the 2025 Mariners season

The Coca-Cola Fan Deck will feature a new Coca-Cola Orange Cream beverage; Corona will continue as the ballpark’s "Official Cerveza" with options from Corona, Modelo, and Pacifico; and Miller Lite will remain the "Official Domestic Beer" of the Mariners.

Value menu expansions

T-Mobile Park’s popular Value program has expanded for 2025, with 26 items across the Value Food and Value Beer menus.

New food items include Pocky Stix, Jalapeño Popcorn and Little Bites Mini Muffins. A Value Craft Draft will also be introduced to the beer menu, alongside expanded non-alcoholic beer options.

Value Beers (Ben Van Houten / Seattle Mariners)

Pre- and post-game dining

Fans looking for pre- and postgame food and drinks can head to Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley, located just down the street from the ballpark. The establishments will offer the Postgame Power Hour with 50% off pizzas and $5 draft beers after each game.

This year's menu at T-Mobile Park promises to deliver an exciting mix of new flavors and fan-favorite dishes, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy during Mariners games.

The Source: Information and photos in this story come from the Seattle Mariners.

