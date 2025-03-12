Seattle Mariners announce 2025 Value Games, food and beer

The Seattle Mariners are bringing the fun with a lineup of unbeatable deals for the 2025 season, featuring low-priced game tickets, tasty treats and cold beers.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Seattle Mariners, 30 of the 81 total home games at T-Mobile Park will be Value Games with tickets as low as $10. There will also be a slate of new value meals and beer options for the entire season.

Keep reading to learn more about the new Value Menu items, and Mariners Value Games for the 2025 season.

What are the Seattle Mariners’ new Value Menu items at T-Mobile Park?

What's new:

"Our value offerings are more extensive this season than they have ever been before," said Mariners Vice President of Fan Experience Malcolm Rogel. "With 26 items between our value food and value beer menus for all 81 home games, the Mariners and Sodexo Live! are proud to provide Mariners fans with one of the of the best value programs in MLB."

Seattle Mariners Value Menu items under $5

Pocky Stix (New)

Jalapeno Popcorn (New)

Little Bites Mini Muffins (New)

Tostitos-n-Guac Snack Pack (New)

Hemplers Value Hot Dog

Tostitos Ballpark Nacho

Coca-Cola 16 oz Refillable Fountain Soda

Value Peanuts

Ballpark Churro

Ice Cream Sandwich

Red Rope

Big Papa Pickle

Big Mama Pickle

Choco Cookie

What are the Seattle Mariners’ new Value Beer options at T-Mobile Park?

According to the Seattle Mariners, draft beer will be added to the value menu for the first time ever, offering never-ending happy hour prices with 16 oz beers for $8.

After listening to fans, the Mariners have expanded their non-alcoholic beer selection to include three options on the value menu.

Pre- and post-game Happy Hours

The Mariners say Happy Hour in the ‘Pen will now include 20 oz Batched Cocktails and Slushietown’s 20 oz Spiked Slushie, in addition to the popular 16 oz draft beer options.

Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley will also offer 50% off all pizza and $5 draft beers for the first hour after the final out of the game.

Seattle Mariners Value Beer, starting at $5

16 oz Value Craft Draft (pFriem Lager and Deschutes King Krispy Pilsner)

Bale Breaker Pilsner

Modelo Michelada

Shiner Bock

Asahi Japanese Lager

Corona (NA)

Athletic IPA (NA)

Blue Moon (NA)

Métier Double Play

Keystone Light

Miller High Life

Seattle Mariners 2025 value game tickets and promotions

The Seattle Mariners are offering 30 Value Games during the 2025 season, with tickets available for as low as $10. The Opening Homestand will feature three Value Games, covering a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers from March 31 to April 2.

What they're saying:

"We strive to make Mariners baseball accessible and affordable to all of our fans across the region," Rogel continued. "By taking advantage of our value program, Mariners fans can enjoy a ticket, hot dog and a beer for less than $20 at almost half of our home games in 2025."

In addition, the Mariners will be giving away promotional items at each of their first 16 home games at T-Mobile Park, including six bobblehead giveaway days.

For more information, visit Mariners.com/Promotions.

