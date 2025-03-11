Seattle radio legend Bob Rivers dies at 68 after cancer battle

The Brief Bob Rivers, a legendary Seattle radio personality, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer. Rivers was celebrated for his humor and storytelling during his 25-year career at stations like 102.5 KZOK, 95.7 KJR, and KISW. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, two sons, and two granddaughters, with a private service planned in Claremont, N.H., and a public memorial in Seattle at a later date.



Bob Rivers, a legendary figure in Seattle radio, died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer.

Rivers, known for his humor and storytelling, touched countless lives during his 25-year career on the airwaves at stations including 102.5 KZOK, 95.7 KJR, and KISW.

The Bob Rivers Show shared a heartfelt statement on Tuesday: "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our dear friend, mentor, and legendary broadcaster, Bob Rivers. Bob touched countless lives with his humor, kindness, and passion for storytelling. His voice may be silent, but his impact will never fade."

Bob Rivers (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rivers is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons Andrew and Keith, along with Keith's wife, Leanne; and granddaughters Hazel and Georgia. A private service will be held on Friday in Claremont, N.H., with a public memorial planned in Seattle at a later date.

Local radio stations shared their condolences on social media. KZOK posted: "We’re absolutely gutted to share with you that our friend, Radio Hall Of Famer and Seattle morning radio ICON Bob Rivers has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. Bob was a LEGEND in Seattle, where he spent 25 years on the airwaves here at 102.5 KZOK, 95.7 KJR and KISW. He lit up every room he was in and loved nothing more than a great conversation! Sending all the love to his family and friends during this difficult time."

The backstory:

Rivers retired from KJR in Seattle back in 2014. Bob and his wife Lisa moved to Vermont where he began podcasting.

Rivers shared a post on The Bob Rivers Show's Facebook page on March 5, 2025, with an update about his stage 4 cancer diagnosis. He said he was diagnosed in early 2022 with adenocarcinoma stage 3 which quickly moved to stage 4.

In the post, Rivers said he has had several complications making life more difficult lately, but that the team at Dartmouth Health was extremely supportive.

The community is invited to share memories, thoughts, and condolences in the comments on social media platforms, as Rivers' legacy continues to inspire and impact those who knew him.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Bob Rivers Show Podcast, KZOK, and previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Father 'deeply concerned' for British cartoonist locked up at Tacoma ICE detention enter

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.