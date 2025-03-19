Everything you need to know about Seattle Mariners' Opening Day

The Brief The Seattle Mariners' Opening Day at T-Mobile Park is on Thursday, March 27 with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch against the Athletics. Opening Day will kick off with a grand celebration, featuring player introductions, tributes to baseball legends and beloved fan traditions.



Opening Day is just over a week away, and the Seattle Mariners' 2025 season will begin with a grand celebration, featuring player introductions, tributes to baseball legends and beloved fan traditions.

This week, the team unveiled a lineup of special events that are set to take place at T-Mobile Park.

"We can’t wait to ring in the 2025 season with a day full of great events at T-Mobile Park." said Mandy Sundblad, Mariners Vice President of Marketing and Fan Engagement. "Mariners Opening Day is unlike any tradition in the Pacific Northwest, and this year’s ceremonies include all of the moments fans have come to know and love."

Below is a helpful guide for Opening Day:

When is Opening Day?

It's on Thursday, March 27 with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch against the Athletics.

Who's the starting pitcher?

Last week, the Mariners announced Logan Gilbert will be taking the mound, which will be his first career Opening Day start.

Are tickets still available?

As of Wednesday, March 19, single-game tickets for the home opener were still available.

What's happening at T-Mobile Park?

What we know:

Before first pitch, the entire Mariners roster will be introduced from right field, continuing the team’s long-standing Opening Day tradition. One of the event’s highlights will be Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki throwing the ceremonial first pitch as part of the "Countdown to Cooperstown" celebration ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.

The Mariners will also honor catcher Cal Raleigh and utility player Dylan Moore, presenting them with their 2024 Gold and Platinum Glove Awards for defensive excellence.

In a heartwarming moment, nine-year-old Blair from Sammamish will take the season’s first trip around the bases as part of her Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington experience. She will return to T-Mobile Park on April 8 to spend time on the field with her favorite Mariners players.

T-Mobile Park gets prepared for Opening Day for the Seattle Mariners as the face the Houston Astros on Apri. 15, 2022. (photo by Curtis Crabtree / FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle band The Head and the Heart will perform the national anthem, accompanied by a flyover by the U.S. Navy.

The Mariners and the Oakland Athletics will also take time to honor Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who passed away this offseason, with a pregame tribute that will include members of his family.

Fans can look forward to the return of popular in-game traditions, including the Salmon Run, Hydro Challenge, and Hotdogs from Heaven, along with new surprises.

All attendees will receive a 2025 magnetic schedule as a giveaway.

Anything happening outside the ballpark?

Before gates open, fans can enjoy food and drinks across the street from T-Mobile Park at Victory Hall.

Also across the street at Boxyard, Dick's Drive-In Food Truck will be serving its iconic burgers and Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley will offer 50% off all pizzas and $5 draft beers for the first hour and final out.

New 2025 T-Mobile Park food, drink options

Ahead of Opening Day, the Mariners and their hospitality partner Soexo Live announced several new food and drink items for the 2025 season.

Some of the new menu items include Ichi Wings, Lil' Dumpers dumplings, ice cream nachos, Sumo Dog, a slushie wall and more.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Mariners and Major League Baseball.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

74-year-old skier dies after fall at Stevens Pass

Body cameras capture struggle during Pierce County DUI arrest

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.