Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres to compete for 'Vedder Cup' starting in 2025

The Brief The Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres will compete in an annual rivalry series called the Vedder Cup. The series will feature a trophy designed by Eddie Vedder, the Pearl Jam frontman who has ties to both cities. The Vedder Cup series will benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Research Partnership, a nonprofit co-founded by Eddie and Jill Vedder.



The Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres, along with Pacific Northwest rock and roll Hall of Famer Eddie Vedder, announced that the two teams will compete for the annual Vedder Cup beginning this season.

The Mariners-Padres series has been playfully dubbed the Vedder Cup for years. Now, the Pearl Jam frontman will present the Vedder Cup trophy to the winner of the rivalry series.

When do the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres compete for the Vedder Cup?

The Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres will meet six times in the 2025 season, and the team that emerges victorious in the series will receive the Vedder Cup trophy, which includes a guitar provided by Vedder himself.

The series will begin with three games at San Diego’s Petco Park in May and conclude with three games at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park in August. Both teams will also host Vedder-themed nights for at least one game during each team’s three-game series.

Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres Vedder Cup schedule

Friday, May 16: San Diego Padres host Seattle Mariners at Petco Park at 6:40 p.m. PT

*Saturday, May 17: San Diego Padres host Seattle Mariners at Petco Park at 5:40 p.m. PT (*Vedder Cup theme night)

Sunday, May 18: San Diego Padres host Seattle Mariners at Petco Park at 1:10 p.m. PT

Monday, Aug. 25: Seattle Mariners host San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park at 6:40 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Aug. 26: Seattle Mariners host San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park at 6:40 p.m. PT

*Wednesday, Aug 27: Seattle Mariners host San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park at 1:10 p.m. PT (*Vedder Cup Finale ticket special)

SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 08: A general overhead view of Petco Park during sunset in Game 3 of the Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 in San Diego, Expand

San Diego Padres Vedder Cup theme night at Petco Park tickets

The San Diego Padres will host a Vedder Cup Series Theme Game on Saturday, May 17. The Theme-Game package will include a limited-edition item, which will be announced at a later date. Additionally, the theme game will include a donation to the Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Research Partnership, a charity co-founded by Eddie and Jill Vedder. Tickets are available.

"We’re proud to partner with the Mariners and Eddie Vedder to announce the creation of the Vedder Cup, a special interleague rivalry series that celebrates the unique connection between our cities through the rock legend and Pearl Jam frontman," said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. "This West Coast showdown will create some cool, fun, and memorable moments for our fans while bringing meaningful awareness to EB research. We can't wait to see this rivalry series grow and look forward to battling the Mariners for the Vedder Cup."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 01: A general view of the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on May 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle Mariners Vedder Cup theme night at T-Mobile Park tickets

The Seattle Mariners will offer a Vedder Cup Ticket Special on Tuesday, August 26. The special ticket offer for the Vedder Cup Finale has not yet been announced. According to the Mariner’s website, the themed ticket special will include an exclusive Vedder Cup item not available at the Team Store. As of Friday, March 14, ticket prices start at $20.

"We are thrilled that we were able to bring the Vedder Cup concept to life in such a fun and impactful way," said Mariners Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Trevor Gooby. "Creating and sharing memorable events like this with Mariners fans is extremely gratifying, and I am very thankful for Eddie, his team, EB Research Partnership and the Padres in sharing the Mariners vision and commitment to celebrating and serving the Seattle community."

Will there be Vedder Cup merchandise at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park?

Baseball and Eddie Vedder fans will have the opportunity to buy Vedder Cup merchandise at Team Stores in Seattle and San Diego during both series. The Vedder Cup Themed Games will include exclusive Vedder Cup merchandise not available in the Team Store.

What does the Vedder Cup trophy look like?

The Vedder Cup trophy is still in the works and will be unveiled later in the 2025 MLB season, before the first matchup between the two teams. Eddie Vedder himself will provide input on the design, which, at this point, will include a guitar provided by the rocker.

What happens if the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres tie the Vedder Cup Series?

If there is a tie in the series between the M's and the Padres, there will be two tiebreakers. The first is run differential, meaning the team with the greater run differential in the series will take home the Vedder Cup trophy. Officials say the next tiebreaker will be based on EV, which stands for exit velocity, and Eddie Vedder. This means that the team that hits the ball with the highest exit velocity will take home the trophy.

For more information on the Vedder Cup Series, visit the Mariners’ website.

What benefits does the Vedder Cup support?

According to a Seattle Mariners press release on Friday, the annual series will also partner with the Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Research Partnership, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Eddie and Jill Vedder, dedicated to funding research for treatments and cures for this rare disease.

More information can be found on EB Research Partnership’s website.

Who is Eddie Vedder?

Eddie Vedder was the iconic frontman of Pearl Jam, one of the pioneering rock bands of the Seattle grunge music era. Vedder has connections with both the Padres and the Mariners, as he lived in San Diego during his childhood, where his musical inspiration and journey began. In the '90s, Vedder relocated to Seattle, joined Pearl Jam, and became a pivotal figure in the alternative rock movement.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by the Seattle Mariners.

