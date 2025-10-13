Two people killed in Graham, WA house fire

The Brief Two people were found dead after a house fire Monday morning on Webster Road East in Graham. Firefighters faced limited water supply and structural instability while working to control the fire. The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.



Two people were found dead after a house fire Monday morning in the 27600 block of Webster Road East, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters faced limited water supply and structural instability while working to control the fire. (Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

What we know:

Fire crews responded just before noon and found a patient who was receiving medical care at the scene. That person later died from their injuries, the department said.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered a second victim inside the structure.

"Firefighters faced challenging conditions, including limited water supply, requiring water tenders to shuttle water to the scene, and structural instability on the second floor," Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said in a statement.

The fire was brought under control with assistance from South Pierce Fire & Rescue.

What we don't know:

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Officials urged the public to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish the flames and conduct the investigation.

