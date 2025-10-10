Teen found hiding in closet after 2 people found dead in Pierce County home

The Brief Deputies found a man and a woman dead inside a Pierce County home late Thursday night after reports of gunfire. A 14 year old was found alive, hiding in a closet, and has been released to family members. Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects and the incident appears contained to the home.



Deputies are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead Thursday night inside a Pierce County home.

What we know:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home around 10:41 p.m. on Oct. 9 after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, neighbors told deputies they had heard several gunshots, but no one was answering the door.

Deputies forced their way into the home and found a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman dead inside, officials said. A 14 year old was found alive, hiding in a bedroom closet.

Investigators said the girl was not involved in the incident and was released to family members.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

The Sheriff’s Office said the preliminary investigation indicates there are no outstanding suspects and that the incident appears to be contained to the home.

No further details have been released.

